LeAnn Rimes To Play Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney In September - Noise11.com

LeAnn Rimes is coming back to Australia for what will be her first tour in 22 years and only second ever Aussie tour.

LeAnn toured Australia in 2003. She said in a statement, “To have the opportunity to play live shows at any stage, is so special. Given it has been 22 years since I last toured Australia – these dates are going to be incredible! It’s also the first opportunity to play material from my 2 most recent albums for Aussie audiences and revisit all the favourites – I cannot wait to return in September!”

Opening for LeAnn are The War And Treaty, featuring Michael Jr and Tanya Trotter, along with Reuben De Melo, Rimes’ winning contestant from The Voice Australia in 2024.

LEANN RIMES

AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Thursday September 11 – Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Saturday September 13 – Sydney, ICC Sydney Theatre

Tuesday September 16 – Melbourne, John Cain Arena

TEG Live Presale

Thursday April 3, 9am local time until Friday April 4, 9am local time

Spotify Presale

Thursday April 3, 11am local time until Friday April 4, 9am local time

General Public Tickets On Sale

Friday April 4, 9am local time

For tickets and further information, please visit leannrimes.com and teglive.com.au

