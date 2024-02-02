 Led Zep Lives With Cupples and Ryan Doing Plant and Page Zeppelin Unledded - Noise11.com
by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2024

in News

Jimmy Cupples and James Ryan along with King Canyon with Middle Eastern Instrumentalist Trio Alwan will kick off the ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’.

‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’ will be a respectable homage to Robert Plant and Jimmy Page focused on their acoustic yeas and tour from the mid 90s.

The band is Jimmy Cupples on vocals, guitars and mandolins by James Ryan (Ross Wilson, Russell Morris, Kate Ceberano, The Badloves and recent Pink Floyd-Dark Side of the Moon), Kit Riley on Bass (The Badloves), Haydn Meggitt on Drums and Percussion (Ross Wilson, Bachelor Girl). All members are from Melbourne’s blues rock band King Canyon with Alwan and a string quartet.

The show will around Victoria from 2 to 18 February and the. New South Wales on February 23, 24 and 25 with another show in Hobart on 1 March.

https://www.thefuturefactory.com.au/tour

