Legends Steve Miller and Jimmie Vaughan Preach Blues At Red Rocks - Noise11.com

Steve Miller has a special guest on his current US tour. Jimmie Vaughan has been not only opening for the Steve Miller Band but joining him towards the start of the Steve Miller Band set.

Miller treated his fans to three Vaughan songs on his 2010 album ‘Bingo’ and is now touring with his friend. The Steve Miller Band predates Vaughan in the Fabulous Thunderbirds by a decade but the two have become long-time friends.

Jimmie performed the blues songs ‘Blues With A Feeling’ (by Rabon Tarrant and Freddie King’s ‘I’m Tore Down’ at the show.

Steve Miller’s longtime keyboard player is also the Grammy nominated Joseph Wooten who joined the Steve Miller Band in 1993. Victor has dates with The Wooten Brothers coming in September, including some live streams for all the world to see. Dates at Victor Wooten’s page.

The Steve Miller Band setlist at Red Rocks, Colorado on 22 August 2022.

Stranger Blues (from Wide River, 1993)

Blues With a Feeling (from Welcome to the Vault, 2019) (with Jimmie Vaughan)

I’m Tore Down (Freddie King cover) (with Jimmie Vaughan)

Fly Like an Eagle (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

Jet Airliner (from Book of Dreams, 1977)

The Stake (from Book of Dreams, 1977)

Abracadabra (from Abracadabra, 1982)

Dance, Dance, Dance (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

Swingtown (from Book of Dreams, 1977)

Jungle Love (from Book of Dreams, 1977)

Serenade (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

Space Cowboy (from Brave New World, 1969)

Living in the U.S.A. (from Sailor, 1968)

Take The Money And Run (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

Rock’n Me (from Fly Like An Eagle, 1976)

Encore:

The Joker (from The Joker, 1973)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

