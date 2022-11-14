 Lennon and McCartney Reunite In Airport Lounge - Noise11.com
Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft

Julian Lennon by Robert Ashcroft

Lennon and McCartney Reunite In Airport Lounge

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2022

in News

There was a Lennon and McCartney reunion over the weekend when Julian Lennon spotted ‘Uncle’ Paul McCartney in an airport lounge.

“It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other than Uncle Paul…. So, so lovely, and what are the chances…,” Julian posted to his socials.

Julian Lennon is the subject of Paul’s Beatles song ‘Hey Jude’. McCartney originally wrote the song as ‘Hey Jules’ about the break-up of his parents marriage. Julian’s latest album is titled ‘Jude’.

Another Beatles song inspired by Julian was John’s ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’. After written up as a song about the drug LSD, it was inspired by a drawing Julian did at school as a kid which he said was about Lucy … in the sky with diamonds.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney Paul McCartney

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Wins Big At Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022.

16 hours ago
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson Cancels Events After Breaking Arm

Louis Tomlinson has broken his right arm "pretty badly".

17 hours ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Album Chart: Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Remains The No 1 Album

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" fights off new albums from Drake with 21 Savage, Joji and Dean Lewis to retain a third week at No.1 in Australia.

2 days ago
Drake Cancels Show To Attend Takeoff Funeral

Drake has postponed his concert on Friday so he can attend Takeoff's funeral.

6 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Johnny Depp Is In the New Rihanna TV Special

Johnny Depp will appear in the new Rihanna Prime Video special Savage x Fenty Vol 4 uncredited.

November 4, 2022
Dean Lewis at Noise11.com
Dean Lewis Upgrades To Arena Mode

After completing a sell-out tour of Australian and New Zealand theatre shows with the Sad Boi Winter Summer tour for 2022 Dean Lewis is upscaling to arenas for Melbourne and Sydney in 2023 for his ‘The Future Is Bright’ tour.

November 4, 2022
Takeoff Death Officially Listed As Homicide

Migos star Takeoff died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

November 4, 2022