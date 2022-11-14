Lennon and McCartney Reunite In Airport Lounge - Noise11.com

There was a Lennon and McCartney reunion over the weekend when Julian Lennon spotted ‘Uncle’ Paul McCartney in an airport lounge.

“It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other than Uncle Paul…. So, so lovely, and what are the chances…,” Julian posted to his socials.

It’s Amazing who you run into in an airport Lounge! None other than Uncle Paul….

So, so lovely, and what are the chances… Thankful…. ❤️🙏🏻😘 pic.twitter.com/OR2glVe7Gl — Julian Lennon (@JulianLennon) November 12, 2022

Julian Lennon is the subject of Paul’s Beatles song ‘Hey Jude’. McCartney originally wrote the song as ‘Hey Jules’ about the break-up of his parents marriage. Julian’s latest album is titled ‘Jude’.

Another Beatles song inspired by Julian was John’s ‘Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds’. After written up as a song about the drug LSD, it was inspired by a drawing Julian did at school as a kid which he said was about Lucy … in the sky with diamonds.

