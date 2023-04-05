Lewis Capaldi May Pack In Tour If Condition Worsens - Noise11.com

Lewis Capaldi has discussed the possibility of quitting music due to his Tourette syndrome.

While speaking to the Times of London for a new interview, Capaldi revealed if his Tourette syndrome worsened, he would consider stepping back from his music career.

“If it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit,” Lewis told the outlet. “I hate hyperbole, but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”

The singer suffered from a Tourette episode while performing onstage in Germany in February. The nervous system disorder causes uncontrollable “tics”, which sometimes worsen with age, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“It’s only making music that does this to me… Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time,” he explained. “It’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it.”

Lewis shared that his tics – sudden and repetitive twitches, movements, or sounds – were getting “quite bad”, especially while performing.

“I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m fucked,” he said. “It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

