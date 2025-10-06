Liam Finn Gives Crowded House A Songwriting Boost - Noise11.com

For Liam Finn, songwriting has always been part of his DNA. As the son of Neil Finn, he grew up surrounded by the melodic architecture of Split Enz and Crowded House, but over two decades and countless projects, Liam has carved out his own creative identity – one that both complements and challenges his father’s legacy.

Liam’s songwriting story begins in the late 1990s with Betchadupa, the Auckland-based band he formed with Chris Garland, Joe Bramley, and Matt Eccles. The group emerged in the pre-streaming era when MySpace was the closest thing musicians had to social media promotion. “We had CDs and a bit of MySpace presence, but it was before streaming,” Liam recalls. “If you didn’t buy the record or come to the show, you missed out.”

Betchadupa released their debut EP in 2000, followed by The Alphabetchadupa (2002) and Aiming for Your Head (2004). The records showcased Liam’s knack for sharp hooks and melodic twists – qualities that would later echo in his solo work and, eventually, his contributions to Crowded House. “Betchadupa was my school,” Liam says. “We learned how to write, how to tour, how to get a crowd going. It shaped everything I’ve done since.”

When Crowded House reformed in 2007, Liam joined the band as a touring guitarist. It wasn’t until 2020, however, that he officially became a member. “In 2007, I was just playing acoustic guitar and harmonies while Dad wanted to shred,” he laughs. “But now it feels like a real band – everyone’s contributing, and we can go off-script and follow wherever he takes us.”

That collaborative energy has been central to Crowded House’s modern era. On the band’s 2024 album Gravity Stairs, Liam’s songwriting came to the forefront. He co-wrote several tracks, including Goodnight Everyone and The Howl, the latter of which also appears on his upcoming solo album Hyperverse.

“‘The Howl’ was something I wrote during livestream sessions at home,” he explains. “Dad heard it and loved it. Crowded House ended up recording a shorter, poppier version, while my version is longer and more experimental. They’re totally different – it’s healthy competition.”

Liam’s solo catalogue – including I’ll Be Lightning (2007), FOMO (2011), and The Nihilist (2014) – has always been more adventurous than commercial, packed with dense harmonies and studio experimentation. His forthcoming record, Hyperverse, continues that trajectory, blending lush indie pop with bursts of chaos. His son Buddy even contributes “screamed vocals” on one track – proof that the Finn family tradition of collaboration continues into another generation.

Beyond his own records, Liam recently composed his first film score for Suzanne B on Top, diving into everything from ‘90s drum-machine house to cinematic ambient textures. “It was a crash course,” he says. “Nineteen days to write twenty cues – it forced me to write differently, outside my usual patterns.”

Crowded House’s 2025 tour will feature both classics and new material, with Liam confirming the band has already begun work on their next studio album. “We keep writing, even on the road,” he says. “That’s the beauty of this band – there’s always something new to say.”

