Liam Payne of One Direction Banned From Driving For Six Months In UK - Noise11.com

Liam Payne has received a driving ban after he was caught speeding in London.

Payne was recently hit with a driving ban after he was caught by a speed camera doing 43mph in a 30mph zone in West London in February.

Liam was given a six-month driving suspension and fined $357 (£293) due to “repeat offending”.

Lavender Hill Magistrates Court heard the case on 9 October. Liam was not required to attend the hearing.

Writing to the court regarding the speeding, Liam, “I did not realise the speed limit and apologise for speeding.”

Earlier this month, Liam was ordered to pay a fine of $122 (£100) and was given three penalty points on his licence. It was then decided that there would be a second hearing to “consider disqualification from driving”.

When Liam was asked for details regarding his financial situation, he responded, “I am self-employed and cannot provide the information at this stage.”

However, he insisted that he would “pay any fine imposed within 14 days”.

The ban comes soon after the pop singer was hospitalised in Lake Como, Italy with severe kidney pain. He has since been spotted in public appearing to be in good health.

