Lil Yachty Drops New Track “Silver Lining” With Sauce Walka - Noise11.com

Lil Yachty has released his brand new track ‘Silver Lining’ featuring Sauce Walka, alongside a cinematic video directed by AMD and Little Miles.

The clip opens with a split-screen panorama of the two artists posted up at a playground with a vintage sports car, setting the tone for what follows. Yachty leads with a sharp verse reflecting on his frustrations with the rap game before finding the silver lining in his success, while Sauce Walka brings his trademark gritty delivery, recalling the trials and hustle that defined his rise.

‘Silver Lining’ follows on from Yachty’s “24 HRS In Atlanta” art pop-up with Slawn at The Hole Bowery in New York last week, showcasing how Yachty is continuing to expand his creativity beyond music.

Lil Yachty, born Miles Parks McCollum, first came to attention in 2015 when his single ‘One Night’ went viral online, quickly becoming a breakout hit from his Summer Songs EP. His debut mixtape Lil Boat (2016) introduced fans to his playful, melodic take on trap, and the same year he scored his biggest chart success with ‘Broccoli’ alongside DRAM. The song went multi-platinum and reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Yachty has continued to reinvent himself across projects, from the trap-leaning Lil Boat 2 (2018) to his pop-inspired and experimental ‘Let’s Start Here’ (2023). Other fan favourites include Minnesota, Split/Whole Time, and the viral 2022 hit ‘Poland’, which exploded across TikTok and streaming platforms.

Houston’s Sauce Walka has built a reputation for raw, uncompromising rap, bringing the street-level perspective of his grind to the new track. His collaboration with Yachty adds weight to ‘Silver Lining,’ grounding the introspection with grit.

WATCH 'Silver Lining' here

