 Lily Allen Says Sobriety Saved Her Life - Noise11.com
Lily Allen at Noise11.com music news

Lily Allen at Noise11.com photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lily Allen Says Sobriety Saved Her Life

by Music-News.com on April 7, 2023

in News

Lily Allen doesn’t know if she’d be alive today if she hadn’t gotten sober.

Allen was once synonymous with her wild party ways, and after finding fame in 2006 with debut single Smile, became a regular on the party scene.

However, Lily kicked her drink and drug habit nearly four years ago, deciding to go completely sober, and says the decision changed every aspect of her life for the better.

“Oh my goodness. Sobriety has just changed my life immeasurably,” she gushed to Glamour magazine. “I don’t think I’d be married to my husband (Stranger Things actor David Harbour). I don’t think that my kids (with ex-husband Sam Cooper) would be thriving in the way that they are. I don’t think that I’d have gone into finding acting and how much I enjoy that. I definitely wouldn’t be getting as much sleep. I go to the gym four times a week. Pretty much every aspect of my life has changed as a result of my sobriety.

“I actually don’t even know if I’d be alive if I’m honest if I hadn’t got sober. So yeah, that’s definitely at the top of my gratitude list when I go to bed every night is my sobriety.”

Lily is currently showing off her acting skills in Sky Atlantic comedy drama Dreamland, her TV debut, which is set in British seaside town Margate – famous for it’s Dreamland theme park.

In it she plays Mel, one of the main characters in the family-set series, and had to confront her past ways while embodying the character.

“I’ve definitely had quite a complex relationship with drugs and alcohol throughout my life,” she stated. “It was actually really hard. There’s one scene in particular, it’s a flashback to the night in question where everything goes wrong for Mel, and she makes a really, really monumentally bad decision, although it’s not really a decision, it just happens. And yeah, I could definitely relate to that.

“But it was really, really difficult. I’ve been sober now for nearly four years. And it was incredibly triggering actually to go back to that kind of a night. Yeah. I did not find it remotely enjoyable at all. I do not miss drinking and drug taking in the slightest.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Lily Allen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Lily Allen, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2
Pharrell To Receive Grammy On the Hill Award

Pharrell Williams will be honoured at the 2023 Grammys on the Hill Awards later this month.

2 days ago
Lily Allen - image by Ros O'Gorman
Lily Allen Reveals ADHD Diagnosis

Lily Allen was diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after she moved to the United States.

5 days ago
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Says He Was Surprised Michael Bublé Didn’t Remove Him From Session

Paul McCartney has joked he was "surprised" Michael Bublé didn't kick him out of the studio when he gave him some notes on their collaboration.

5 days ago
Lana Del Rey Did You Know That Theres a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Australian Album Chart: Lana Del Rey ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ Is No 1

The ninth studio album for U.S. chanteuse Lana Del Rey called "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd." becomes her fifth #1 Album in Australia this week.

6 days ago
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Matt Cameron Denies He Is The New Foo Fighters Drummer

Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron has denied reports suggesting he is gearing up to replace late drummer Taylor Hawkins in the Foo Fighters.

March 28, 2023
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson Announces Vegas Residency

Kelly Clarkson will be heading to Las Vegas for a residency this summer.

March 28, 2023
Adele 30
Adele To Extend Her Vegas Run

Adele is extending her hugely popular residency in Las Vegas.

March 26, 2023