Lily Allen Says Sobriety Saved Her Life - Noise11.com

Lily Allen doesn’t know if she’d be alive today if she hadn’t gotten sober.

Allen was once synonymous with her wild party ways, and after finding fame in 2006 with debut single Smile, became a regular on the party scene.

However, Lily kicked her drink and drug habit nearly four years ago, deciding to go completely sober, and says the decision changed every aspect of her life for the better.

“Oh my goodness. Sobriety has just changed my life immeasurably,” she gushed to Glamour magazine. “I don’t think I’d be married to my husband (Stranger Things actor David Harbour). I don’t think that my kids (with ex-husband Sam Cooper) would be thriving in the way that they are. I don’t think that I’d have gone into finding acting and how much I enjoy that. I definitely wouldn’t be getting as much sleep. I go to the gym four times a week. Pretty much every aspect of my life has changed as a result of my sobriety.

“I actually don’t even know if I’d be alive if I’m honest if I hadn’t got sober. So yeah, that’s definitely at the top of my gratitude list when I go to bed every night is my sobriety.”

Lily is currently showing off her acting skills in Sky Atlantic comedy drama Dreamland, her TV debut, which is set in British seaside town Margate – famous for it’s Dreamland theme park.

In it she plays Mel, one of the main characters in the family-set series, and had to confront her past ways while embodying the character.

“I’ve definitely had quite a complex relationship with drugs and alcohol throughout my life,” she stated. “It was actually really hard. There’s one scene in particular, it’s a flashback to the night in question where everything goes wrong for Mel, and she makes a really, really monumentally bad decision, although it’s not really a decision, it just happens. And yeah, I could definitely relate to that.

“But it was really, really difficult. I’ve been sober now for nearly four years. And it was incredibly triggering actually to go back to that kind of a night. Yeah. I did not find it remotely enjoyable at all. I do not miss drinking and drug taking in the slightest.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

