Lime Cordiale Premiere ‘Pedestal’ VIDEO - Noise11.com

Lime Cordiale have a new song ‘Pedestal’ making this their third single of 2023 and sixth new song post-release of the 2021 ‘Cordi Elba’ EP.

The video, directed by Joe Brown of Super Serious Studio, feature Lime Cordiale’s Louis & Oliver Leimbach, with touring members James Jennings, Nicholas Polovineo and Felix Bornholdt.

Lime Cordiale’s last album ’14 Steps To A Better You’ was released in 2020. It was a number one record in Australia.

