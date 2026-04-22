Linda Perry Announces Let It Die Here Documentary Screenings - Noise11 Music News

Linda Perry will bring her Let It Die Here documentary to cinemas in New York, Los Angeles and beyond, with select screenings featuring live performances and Q&A sessions

by Paul Cashmere

Linda Perry will take her new documentary Let It Die Here to cinemas across the United States and the UK from May, following its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival. The film opens in New York on May 8, followed by Los Angeles on May 13, with further screenings locked in for San Francisco, Denver and London.

The screenings mark a significant moment in Perry’s career, aligning with the release of her first solo album in more than 25 years, also titled Let It Die Here, arriving on May 8. The project positions Perry, long regarded as one of the industry’s most influential behind-the-scenes songwriters, back in the spotlight as a solo artist.

Directed by Don Hardy, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here traces Perry’s evolution from frontwoman of 4 Non Blondes to a songwriter and producer whose catalogue spans multiple generations of pop music. The film documents a period of personal and professional transition, with Hardy given extensive access to Perry’s creative process, personal reflections and collaborations.

“I had no intention of making a documentary,” Perry said. “Maybe that’s why it’s so raw and emotional. If I knew I was making one I probably would have tried to control the narrative. Don Hardy captured an extremely intimate time in my life and I am so grateful he did.”

Hardy frames the film as an examination of truth rather than mythology. “Linda didn’t let me make a film about her legend, she let me make a film about her truth,” he said. “What you see is someone at a profound crossroads, questioning everything while creating fearlessly.”

The documentary includes interviews and appearances from key figures across Perry’s career, including Dolly Parton, Christina Aguilera, Brandi Carlile, Sara Gilbert and Kate Hudson. Their presence reinforces Perry’s reach as a collaborator whose songwriting has shaped major releases for artists such as P!nk, Adele, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys.

From a catalogue perspective, Perry’s defining moment as a performer came with 4 Non Blondes’ 1993 hit What’s Up, a song that has experienced renewed relevance in recent months. A viral TikTok mash-up in 2025 pushed the track back into global conversation, generating millions of user-created videos and leading to a high-profile performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2026.

That resurgence highlights a broader industry trend, legacy tracks finding new audiences through short-form video platforms. In Perry’s case, it has also reignited interest in her role not just as a songwriter, but as a performer whose voice defined an era.

Beyond its industry significance, Let It Die Here functions as a study of artistic identity. Filmed over several years, it captures Perry navigating change while continuing to create, offering insight into the pressures and freedoms that come with longevity in the music business.

There is little in the way of competing narratives around the project at this stage, with the film positioned primarily as a personal document rather than a contested biography. However, its focus on vulnerability and self-examination sets it apart from more conventional music documentaries that lean heavily on career highlights.

As Perry re-enters the release cycle with new music and a feature-length documentary, the dual rollout reflects a broader shift in how artists frame their narratives, combining traditional album campaigns with long-form visual storytelling.

Let It Die Here signals a renewed phase for Perry, one that reconnects her past influence with her present creative output.

Screenings and Ticketing Information

May 8, 2026, New York, Regal Union Square, Includes an interactive Q&A with Linda Perry and director Don Hardy plus live acoustic performance by Linda Perry

May 13, 2026, Los Angeles, TCL Chinese Theater, Includes an interactive Q&A with Linda Perry and director Don Hardy plus live acoustic performance by Linda Perry

May 17, 2026, San Francisco, Roxie, Includes an interactive Q&A with Linda Perry and director Don Hardy plus live acoustic performance by Linda Perry

May 18, 2026, Palm Springs, Mary Pickford

May 18, 2026, San Diego, Ultrastar Mission Valley

May 22, 2026, Palm Springs, Mary Pickford

May 22, 2026, San Diego, Ultrastar Mission Valley

June 4, 2026, Schenectady, Proctors Theatre

June 4, 2026, Sedona, Mary D. Fischer Theatre

June 4, 2026, Sedona, Mary D. Fischer Theatre

June 5, 2026, Denver, Harkins Theatres Arvada, Includes an interactive Q&A with Linda Perry and director Don Hardy plus live acoustic performance by Linda Perry

June 6, 2026, Tempe, Harkins Tempe Marketplace

June 7, 2026, Tempe, Harkins Tempe Marketplace

June 21, 2026, London, Olympic Studios, Includes an interactive Q&A with Linda Perry and director Don Hardy plus live acoustic performance by Linda Perry

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