Lindsey Buckingham Has His Own Shows To Do - Noise11.com

Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lindsey Buckingham, Fleetwood Mac. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Lindsey Buckingham Has His Own Shows To Do

by Paul Cashmere on August 23, 2022

News

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has a stack of his own dates coming up for UK, Europe and then back to the USA.

On 19 October, Lindsey will start back on tour in France. His dates run through to November when he will perform in Augusta, Georgia.

Lindsey last performed in April in the USA. His setlist includes his Fleetwood Mac songs ‘Tusk’, ‘Never Going Back Again’, ‘Big Love’, ‘Second Hand News’, ‘I’m So Afraid’ and ‘Go Your Own Way’.

Lindsay Buckingham setlist Charlottesville, 27 April 2022:

Not Too Late
In Our Own Time
Soul Drifter
Stars Are Crazy
I Must Go
Doing What I Can
Shut Us Down
Trouble
Never Going Back Again
Big Love
Scream
I Don’t Mind
On the Wrong Side
Swan Song
Second Hand News
Tusk
I’m So Afraid
Go Your Own Way

Encore:
Love Is Here to Stay
Time
Lindsey Buckingham dates are:
09-19 Paris, France – La Cigale
09-20 Haarlem, Netherlands – Philharmonie Haarlem
09-22 Gent, Belgium – Capitole Ghent
09-25 Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus
09-26 Oslo, Norway – Folketeateret
09-28 Berlin, Germany – Stage Theater am Potsdamer Platz
10-01 London, England – The London Palladium
10-03 Glasgow, Scotland – Sec Armadillo
10-04 Liverpool, England – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
10-06 Dublin, Ireland – The Helix
10-26 Bristol, TN – Paramount Center for the Arts
10-27 Louisville, KY – Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre)
10-29 Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place
10-31 Eau Claire, WI – University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence)
11-01 Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre
11-03 Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center
11-04 Elkhart, IN – Lerner Theatre
11-06 York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts
11-07 Huntington, NY – The Paramount
11-09 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre
11-10 New London, CT – Garde Arts Center
11-12 New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey
11-13 Annapolis, MD – Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts
11-15 Roanoke, VA – Jefferson Center
11-16 Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre
11-18 Nashville, TN – CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame)
11-19 Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium

