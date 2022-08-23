Lindsey Buckingham Has His Own Shows To Do - Noise11.com

Former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has a stack of his own dates coming up for UK, Europe and then back to the USA.

On 19 October, Lindsey will start back on tour in France. His dates run through to November when he will perform in Augusta, Georgia.

Lindsey last performed in April in the USA. His setlist includes his Fleetwood Mac songs ‘Tusk’, ‘Never Going Back Again’, ‘Big Love’, ‘Second Hand News’, ‘I’m So Afraid’ and ‘Go Your Own Way’.

Lindsay Buckingham setlist Charlottesville, 27 April 2022:

Not Too Late

In Our Own Time

Soul Drifter

Stars Are Crazy

I Must Go

Doing What I Can

Shut Us Down

Trouble

Never Going Back Again

Big Love

Scream

I Don’t Mind

On the Wrong Side

Swan Song

Second Hand News

Tusk

I’m So Afraid

Go Your Own Way

Encore:

Love Is Here to Stay

Time

Lindsey Buckingham dates are:

09-19 Paris, France – La Cigale

09-20 Haarlem, Netherlands – Philharmonie Haarlem

09-22 Gent, Belgium – Capitole Ghent

09-25 Stockholm, Sweden – Cirkus

09-26 Oslo, Norway – Folketeateret

09-28 Berlin, Germany – Stage Theater am Potsdamer Platz

10-01 London, England – The London Palladium

10-03 Glasgow, Scotland – Sec Armadillo

10-04 Liverpool, England – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

10-06 Dublin, Ireland – The Helix

10-26 Bristol, TN – Paramount Center for the Arts

10-27 Louisville, KY – Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre)

10-29 Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place

10-31 Eau Claire, WI – University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence)

11-01 Green Bay, WI – Meyer Theatre

11-03 Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

11-04 Elkhart, IN – Lerner Theatre

11-06 York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts

11-07 Huntington, NY – The Paramount

11-09 Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

11-10 New London, CT – Garde Arts Center

11-12 New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre New Jersey

11-13 Annapolis, MD – Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

11-15 Roanoke, VA – Jefferson Center

11-16 Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre

11-18 Nashville, TN – CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame)

11-19 Augusta, GA – The Bell Auditorium

