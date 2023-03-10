Lipstereo Premiere ‘Push The Tide’ Video - Noise11.com

Lipstereo have released the live performance of ‘Push The Tide’, recorded at Bakehouse Studios in Melbourne and first aired on the ‘Let Me Help – Children of the World’ charity event from New York last year.

Lipstereo are about to start work on more new music from Mark Opitz, of AC/DC, Divinyls, INXS, Cold Chisel fame.

Four-piece Lipstereo formed in Melbourne in 2019. In June 2022 Lipstereo released their debut single ‘Stop’, with ‘Little Spaceships following in August, ‘Feedback’ in September and ‘Take The Bus’ in October rounding out the debut EP ‘Modern Mythology’ for November.

Lipstereo’s first new music of 2023 was ‘You Got The Things’ in January and now ‘Push The Tide’.

‘Push The Tide’ was done in one take, recorded by David Ross and production from Colin Wynne.

