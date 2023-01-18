Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters To Inherit Graceland - Noise11.com

Graceland, the Memphis family home of Elvis Presley and since his death his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, will be passed down to Lisa Marie’s daughters, Riley (33) and twins Harper and Finley (14).

Elvis Presley left his entire estate including the Memphis mansion to his father Vernon, his grandmother Minnie and daughter Lisa Marie. Vernon died in 1979, Minnie in 1980, leaving Lisa as the sole heir. Lisa inherited the home in trust when she was 9 years old with Priscilla Lisa’s legal guardian. Lisa took complete control of the property on her 25th birthday.

Since 1993, Lisa has managed the property with her mother Priscilla. Lisa also became Chairman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company that ran all of the Elvis business assets including record releases, events and tourism (such as the opening of Graceland to the public).

Lisa Marie sold a major interest in the company Elvis Presley Enterprises in 2005 but kept 15% of the company plus the Graceland property.

Lisa maintained 100% ownership pf the property until her death. The property includes 13 acres of land, the mansion and all of Elvis’s artifacts, including his wardrobe, costumes, awards, furniture, cars and his private jet The Lisa Marie.

