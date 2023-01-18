 Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters To Inherit Graceland - Noise11.com
Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters To Inherit Graceland

by Paul Cashmere on January 18, 2023

in News

Graceland, the Memphis family home of Elvis Presley and since his death his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, will be passed down to Lisa Marie’s daughters, Riley (33) and twins Harper and Finley (14).

Elvis Presley left his entire estate including the Memphis mansion to his father Vernon, his grandmother Minnie and daughter Lisa Marie. Vernon died in 1979, Minnie in 1980, leaving Lisa as the sole heir. Lisa inherited the home in trust when she was 9 years old with Priscilla Lisa’s legal guardian. Lisa took complete control of the property on her 25th birthday.

Since 1993, Lisa has managed the property with her mother Priscilla. Lisa also became Chairman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, the company that ran all of the Elvis business assets including record releases, events and tourism (such as the opening of Graceland to the public).

Lisa Marie sold a major interest in the company Elvis Presley Enterprises in 2005 but kept 15% of the company plus the Graceland property.

Lisa maintained 100% ownership pf the property until her death. The property includes 13 acres of land, the mansion and all of Elvis’s artifacts, including his wardrobe, costumes, awards, furniture, cars and his private jet The Lisa Marie.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Lisa Marie Presley
Public Memorial Planned For Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley is to be honoured with a public memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

12 hours ago
Lisa Marie Presley
BREAKING NEWS: Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, is dead at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in California.

5 days ago
Nelly Furtado
Nelly Furtado Performs First Show In Five Years For Australia

Nelly Furtado's Beyond The Valley performed in Victoria, Australia on New Year's Eve was her first show in five years.

January 11, 2023
Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Covers Bonnie Tyler’s Footloose Classic ‘Holding Out For A Hero’

Adam Lambert has covered Bonnie Tyler’s 1984 Footloose soundtrack song ‘Holding Out For A Hero’.

January 10, 2023
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Robbie Williams To Release Two Albums In 2023

Robbie Williams has two albums coming out in 2023. Robbie Williams has revealed he has an abundance of tunes recorded for his side project Lufthaus, but he wants to focus on that as a "live entity" for now.

January 10, 2023
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Confirms 8 Mile TV Show In The Works

50 Cent is developing a TV series inspired by Eminem's 2002 film 8 Mile.

January 10, 2023
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead To Reactivate In 2023

Radiohead are planning to return in 2023, according to drummer Phil Selway.

January 10, 2023