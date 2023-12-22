Listen To 'Blacktop' By King Canyon - Noise11.com

King Canyon’s final song for 2023 has been released. ‘Blacktop’ was produced by Grammy Award winning Nick DiDia in Brooklet, NSW at Brooklet Recordings.

The new King Canyon music is parallel to the other 2024 project ‘Zeppelin Unledded: The Page and Plant Years’. 2024 will also see King Canyon out on the ‘Zeppelin Unledded: The Page and Plant Years’ Australian tour performing the music of Jimmy Page and Robert Plant. ‘Zeppelin Unledded The Page and Plant Years’ will start on 2 February, 2024 in Melbourne at The Round in Nunawading and go through to March 1 in Hobart.

https://www.thefuturefactory.com.au/tour

It is a lot to look forward to the band Jimmy Cupples and James Ryan formed in 2020.

The line-up is now:

Jimmy Cupples (Vocals)

James Ryan (Guitar)

Kit Riley (Bass)

Haydn Meggitt (Drums)

