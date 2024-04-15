Listen To New Neil Finn Song ‘She’s A Thought’ For Elly-May Barnes - Noise11.com

Elly-May Barnes has released a third single from her ‘No Good’ album with the new song written for her by Neil Finn.

Listen to ‘She’s A Thought’

The Finn’s and the Barnes’ families have been close friends dating back to the days of Cold Chisel and Split Enz more than 40 years ago.

Elly-May’s family is indeed a family and friends affair with her brother Jackie and uncle Mark Lizotte (Diesel) appearing on the album, as well as contributions from Don Walker, Davey Lane and Shane Nicholson.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Elly-May Barnes:

