Listen To Tom Petty Cover JJ Cale’s Call Me The Breeze - Noise11.com

A brand new Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers live album ‘Live At The Fillmore 1997’ is coming on 25 November and Tom performing JJ Cale’s ‘Call Me The Breeze’ has been released as a teaser.
Petty and The Heartbreakers had a 20-show run at the Fillmore in San Francisco in 1997. Tom told the San Francisco Chronicle at the time, “We’re musicians and we want to play. We’ve made so many records in the past five years, I think the best thing for us to do is just go out and play and it will lead us to our next place, wherever that may be.”
Over the 20 nights The Heartbreakers performed a lot of covers including Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” J.J. Cale’s “Crazy Mama,” The Rolling Stones’ “Time is On My Side” and more from The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, Chuck Berry and Booker T. & the M.G.’s.
The collection also features special performances with The Byrds’ front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.
Mike Campbell said, “Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life. The band was on fire and we changed the set list every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual… AND… we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”
TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS
LIVE AT THE FILLMORE (1997)
COMPACT DISC FORMATS
2 CD FORMAT
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Jammin’ Me
3. Listen To Her Heart
4. Around and Around
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
8. Cabin Down Below
9. The Internet, whatever that is (spoken interlude)
10. Time is On My Side
11. You Don’t Know How It Feels
12. I’d Like To Love You Baby
13. Ain’t No Sunshine
14. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
15. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
16. Bye Bye Johnny
17. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
18. Heartbreakers Beach Party
19. Angel Dream
20. The Wild One, Forever
21. American Girl
22. Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)
23. You Really Got Me
24. Runnin’ Down A Dream
CD 2
1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
2. It’s All Over Now
3. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
4. It Won’t Be Wrong
5. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
6. Eight Miles High
7. Honey Bee
8. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
9. Boogie Chillen
10. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
11. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
12. You Wreck me
13. Shakin’ All Over
14. Free Fallin’
15. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
16. Louie Louie
17. Gloria
18. Alright For Now
19. Goodnight (spoken interlude)
4 CD FORMAT
CD 1
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Around And Around
3. Jammin’ Me
4. Runnin’ Down A Dream
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
8. Cabin Down Below
9. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
10. Time is On My Side
11. Listen To Her Heart
12. Waitin’ In School
13. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)
14. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
15. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
16. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
17. I Won’t Back Down
18. You Are My Sunshine
19. Ain’t No Sunshine
20. It’s Good To Be King
CD 2
1. Rip It Up
2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
3. I’d Like To Love You Baby
4. Diddy Wah Diddy
5. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)
6. Guitar Boogie Shuffle
7. I Want You Back Again
8. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)
9. On The Street
10. California
11. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)
12. Little Maggie
13. Walls
14. Hip Hugger
15. Friend Of The Devil
16. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
17. Heartbreakers Beach Party
18. Angel Dream
19. The Wild One, Forever
20. Even The Losers
21. American Girl
22. You Really Got Me
23. Goldfinger
CD 3
1. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
2. It Won’t Be Wrong
3. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
4. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man
5. Eight Miles High
6. Crazy Mama
7. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)
8. Green Onions
9. High Heel Sneakers
10. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
11. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)
12. Serves You Right To Suffer
13. Boogie Chillen
14. I Got A Woman
CD 4
1. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
3. Honey Bee
4. County Farm
5. You Wreck Me
6. Shakin’ All Over
7. Free Fallin’
8. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
9. Bye Bye Johnny
10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
11. It’s All Over Now
12. Louie Louie
13. Gloria
14. Alright For Now
15. Goodnight (spoken interlude)
Produced by Ryan Ulyate & Mike Campbell
VINYL FORMATS
3 LP FORMAT
Side 1
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Jammin’ Me
3. Listen To Her Heart
4. Around And Around
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
8. Cabin Down Below
9. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
10. Time is On My Side
Side 2
1. You Don’t Know How It Feels
2. I’d Like To Love You Baby
3. Ain’t No Sunshine
4. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
5. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
6. Bye Bye Johnny
Side 3
1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
2. Heartbreakers Beach Party
3. Angel Dream
4. The Wild One, Forever
5. American Girl
6. Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)
7. You Really Got Me
8. Runnin’ Down A Dream
Side 4
1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
2. It’s All Over Now
3. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
4. It Won’t Be Wrong
5. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
6. Eight Miles High
7. Honey Bee
Side 5
1. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
2. Boogie Chillen
3. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
4. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
5. You Wreck me
6. Shakin’ All Over
7. Free Fallin’
Side 6
1. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
2. Louie Louie
3. Gloria
4. Alright For Now
5. Goodnight (spoken interlude)
6 LP FORMAT
Side 1
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Around And Around
3. Jammin’ Me
4. Runnin’ Down A Dream
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
Side 2
1. Cabin Down Below
2. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
3. Time is On My Side
4. Listen To Her Heart
5. Waitin’ In School
6. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)
7. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
8. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
9. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
Side 3
1. I Won’t Back Down
2. You Are My Sunshine
3. Ain’t No Sunshine
4. It’s Good To Be King
Side 4
1. Rip It Up
2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
3. I’d Like To Love You Baby
4. Diddy Wah Diddy
5. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)
6. Guitar Boogie Shuffle
7. I Want You Back Again
Side 5
1. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)
2. On The Street
3. California
4. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)
5. Little Maggie
6. Walls
7. Hip Hugger
8. Friend Of The Devil
Side 6
1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
2. Heartbreakers Beach Party
3. Angel Dream
4. The Wild One, Forever
5. Even The Losers
6. American Girl
7. You Really Got Me
8. Goldfinger
Side 7
1. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
2. It Won’t Be Wrong
3. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
4. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man
5. Eight Miles High
6. Crazy Mama
7. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)
8. Green Onions
Side 8
1. High Heel Sneakers
2. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
3. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)
4. Serves You Right To Suffer
5. Boogie Chillen
6. I Got A Woman
Side 9
1. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
3. Honey Bee
4. County Farm
Side 10
1. You Wreck Me
2. Shakin’ All Over
3. Free Fallin’
4. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
Side 11
1. Bye Bye Johnny
2. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
3. It’s All Over Now
4. Louie Louie
Side 12
1. Gloria
2. Alright For Now
3. Goodnight (spoken interlude)
Produced by Ryan Ulyate & Mike Campbell
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook
Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com