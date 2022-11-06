Listen To Tom Petty Cover JJ Cale’s Call Me The Breeze - Noise11.com

A brand new Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers live album ‘Live At The Fillmore 1997’ is coming on 25 November and Tom performing JJ Cale’s ‘Call Me The Breeze’ has been released as a teaser.

Petty and The Heartbreakers had a 20-show run at the Fillmore in San Francisco in 1997. Tom told the San Francisco Chronicle at the time, “We’re musicians and we want to play. We’ve made so many records in the past five years, I think the best thing for us to do is just go out and play and it will lead us to our next place, wherever that may be.”

Over the 20 nights The Heartbreakers performed a lot of covers including Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” J.J. Cale’s “Crazy Mama,” The Rolling Stones’ “Time is On My Side” and more from The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, Chuck Berry and Booker T. & the M.G.’s.

The collection also features special performances with The Byrds’ front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.

Mike Campbell said, “Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life. The band was on fire and we changed the set list every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual… AND… we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS

LIVE AT THE FILLMORE (1997)

COMPACT DISC FORMATS

2 CD FORMAT

1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)

2. Jammin’ Me

3. Listen To Her Heart

4. Around and Around

5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)

6. Lucille

7. Call Me The Breeze

8. Cabin Down Below

9. The Internet, whatever that is (spoken interlude)

10. Time is On My Side

11. You Don’t Know How It Feels

12. I’d Like To Love You Baby

13. Ain’t No Sunshine

14. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)

15. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

16. Bye Bye Johnny

17. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)

18. Heartbreakers Beach Party

19. Angel Dream

20. The Wild One, Forever

21. American Girl

22. Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)

23. You Really Got Me

24. Runnin’ Down A Dream

CD 2

1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

2. It’s All Over Now

3. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)

4. It Won’t Be Wrong

5. You Ain’t Going Nowhere

6. Eight Miles High

7. Honey Bee

8. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)

9. Boogie Chillen

10. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)

11. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

12. You Wreck me

13. Shakin’ All Over

14. Free Fallin’

15. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

16. Louie Louie

17. Gloria

18. Alright For Now

19. Goodnight (spoken interlude)

4 CD FORMAT

CD 1

1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)

2. Around And Around

3. Jammin’ Me

4. Runnin’ Down A Dream

5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)

6. Lucille

7. Call Me The Breeze

8. Cabin Down Below

9. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)

10. Time is On My Side

11. Listen To Her Heart

12. Waitin’ In School

13. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)

14. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue

15. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)

16. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

17. I Won’t Back Down

18. You Are My Sunshine

19. Ain’t No Sunshine

20. It’s Good To Be King

CD 2

1. Rip It Up

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. I’d Like To Love You Baby

4. Diddy Wah Diddy

5. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)

6. Guitar Boogie Shuffle

7. I Want You Back Again

8. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)

9. On The Street

10. California

11. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)

12. Little Maggie

13. Walls

14. Hip Hugger

15. Friend Of The Devil

16. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)

17. Heartbreakers Beach Party

18. Angel Dream

19. The Wild One, Forever

20. Even The Losers

21. American Girl

22. You Really Got Me

23. Goldfinger

CD 3

1. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)

2. It Won’t Be Wrong

3. You Ain’t Going Nowhere

4. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man

5. Eight Miles High

6. Crazy Mama

7. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)

8. Green Onions

9. High Heel Sneakers

10. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)

11. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)

12. Serves You Right To Suffer

13. Boogie Chillen

14. I Got A Woman

CD 4

1. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)

2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

3. Honey Bee

4. County Farm

5. You Wreck Me

6. Shakin’ All Over

7. Free Fallin’

8. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

9. Bye Bye Johnny

10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

11. It’s All Over Now

12. Louie Louie

13. Gloria

14. Alright For Now

15. Goodnight (spoken interlude)

Produced by Ryan Ulyate & Mike Campbell

VINYL FORMATS

3 LP FORMAT

Side 1

1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)

2. Jammin’ Me

3. Listen To Her Heart

4. Around And Around

5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)

6. Lucille

7. Call Me The Breeze

8. Cabin Down Below

9. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)

10. Time is On My Side

Side 2

1. You Don’t Know How It Feels

2. I’d Like To Love You Baby

3. Ain’t No Sunshine

4. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)

5. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

6. Bye Bye Johnny

Side 3

1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)

2. Heartbreakers Beach Party

3. Angel Dream

4. The Wild One, Forever

5. American Girl

6. Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)

7. You Really Got Me

8. Runnin’ Down A Dream

Side 4

1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

2. It’s All Over Now

3. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)

4. It Won’t Be Wrong

5. You Ain’t Going Nowhere

6. Eight Miles High

7. Honey Bee

Side 5

1. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)

2. Boogie Chillen

3. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)

4. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

5. You Wreck me

6. Shakin’ All Over

7. Free Fallin’

Side 6

1. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

2. Louie Louie

3. Gloria

4. Alright For Now

5. Goodnight (spoken interlude)

6 LP FORMAT

Side 1

1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)

2. Around And Around

3. Jammin’ Me

4. Runnin’ Down A Dream

5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)

6. Lucille

7. Call Me The Breeze

Side 2

1. Cabin Down Below

2. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)

3. Time is On My Side

4. Listen To Her Heart

5. Waitin’ In School

6. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)

7. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue

8. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)

9. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

Side 3

1. I Won’t Back Down

2. You Are My Sunshine

3. Ain’t No Sunshine

4. It’s Good To Be King

Side 4

1. Rip It Up

2. You Don’t Know How It Feels

3. I’d Like To Love You Baby

4. Diddy Wah Diddy

5. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)

6. Guitar Boogie Shuffle

7. I Want You Back Again

Side 5

1. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)

2. On The Street

3. California

4. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)

5. Little Maggie

6. Walls

7. Hip Hugger

8. Friend Of The Devil

Side 6

1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)

2. Heartbreakers Beach Party

3. Angel Dream

4. The Wild One, Forever

5. Even The Losers

6. American Girl

7. You Really Got Me

8. Goldfinger

Side 7

1. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)

2. It Won’t Be Wrong

3. You Ain’t Going Nowhere

4. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man

5. Eight Miles High

6. Crazy Mama

7. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)

8. Green Onions

Side 8

1. High Heel Sneakers

2. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)

3. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)

4. Serves You Right To Suffer

5. Boogie Chillen

6. I Got A Woman

Side 9

1. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)

2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

3. Honey Bee

4. County Farm

Side 10

1. You Wreck Me

2. Shakin’ All Over

3. Free Fallin’

4. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Side 11

1. Bye Bye Johnny

2. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

3. It’s All Over Now

4. Louie Louie

Side 12

1. Gloria

2. Alright For Now

3. Goodnight (spoken interlude)

Produced by Ryan Ulyate & Mike Campbell

