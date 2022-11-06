 Listen To Tom Petty Cover JJ Cale’s Call Me The Breeze - Noise11.com
Tom Petty Live At The Fillmore 1997

Listen To Tom Petty Cover JJ Cale’s Call Me The Breeze

by Paul Cashmere on November 6, 2022

in News

A brand new Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers live album ‘Live At The Fillmore 1997’ is coming on 25 November and Tom performing JJ Cale’s ‘Call Me The Breeze’ has been released as a teaser.

Petty and The Heartbreakers had a 20-show run at the Fillmore in San Francisco in 1997. Tom told the San Francisco Chronicle at the time, “We’re musicians and we want to play. We’ve made so many records in the past five years, I think the best thing for us to do is just go out and play and it will lead us to our next place, wherever that may be.”

Over the 20 nights The Heartbreakers performed a lot of covers including Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door,” J.J. Cale’s “Crazy Mama,” The Rolling Stones’ “Time is On My Side” and more from The Kinks, Everly Brothers, Bill Withers, The Byrds, Chuck Berry and Booker T. & the M.G.’s.
The collection also features special performances with The Byrds’ front man Roger McGuinn and blues legend John Lee Hooker.
Mike Campbell said, “Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life. The band was on fire and we changed the set list every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual… AND… we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS
LIVE AT THE FILLMORE (1997)
COMPACT DISC FORMATS

2 CD FORMAT
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Jammin’ Me
3. Listen To Her Heart
4. Around and Around
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
8. Cabin Down Below
9. The Internet, whatever that is (spoken interlude)
10. Time is On My Side
11. You Don’t Know How It Feels
12. I’d Like To Love You Baby
13. Ain’t No Sunshine
14. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
15. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
16. Bye Bye Johnny
17. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
18. Heartbreakers Beach Party
19. Angel Dream
20. The Wild One, Forever
21. American Girl
22. Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)
23. You Really Got Me
24. Runnin’ Down A Dream

CD 2
1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
2. It’s All Over Now
3. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
4. It Won’t Be Wrong
5. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
6. Eight Miles High
7. Honey Bee
8. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
9. Boogie Chillen
10. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
11. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
12. You Wreck me
13. Shakin’ All Over
14. Free Fallin’
15. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
16. Louie Louie
17. Gloria
18. Alright For Now
19. Goodnight (spoken interlude)

4 CD FORMAT

CD 1
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Around And Around
3. Jammin’ Me
4. Runnin’ Down A Dream
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
8. Cabin Down Below
9. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
10. Time is On My Side
11. Listen To Her Heart
12. Waitin’ In School
13. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)
14. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
15. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
16. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
17. I Won’t Back Down
18. You Are My Sunshine
19. Ain’t No Sunshine
20. It’s Good To Be King

CD 2
1. Rip It Up
2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
3. I’d Like To Love You Baby
4. Diddy Wah Diddy
5. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)
6. Guitar Boogie Shuffle
7. I Want You Back Again
8. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)
9. On The Street
10. California
11. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)
12. Little Maggie
13. Walls
14. Hip Hugger
15. Friend Of The Devil
16. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
17. Heartbreakers Beach Party
18. Angel Dream
19. The Wild One, Forever
20. Even The Losers
21. American Girl
22. You Really Got Me
23. Goldfinger

CD 3
1. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
2. It Won’t Be Wrong
3. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
4. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man
5. Eight Miles High
6. Crazy Mama
7. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)
8. Green Onions
9. High Heel Sneakers
10. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
11. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)
12. Serves You Right To Suffer
13. Boogie Chillen
14. I Got A Woman

CD 4
1. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
3. Honey Bee
4. County Farm
5. You Wreck Me
6. Shakin’ All Over
7. Free Fallin’
8. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
9. Bye Bye Johnny
10. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
11. It’s All Over Now
12. Louie Louie
13. Gloria
14. Alright For Now
15. Goodnight (spoken interlude)

Produced by Ryan Ulyate & Mike Campbell

VINYL FORMATS
3 LP FORMAT

Side 1
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Jammin’ Me
3. Listen To Her Heart
4. Around And Around
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze
8. Cabin Down Below
9. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
10. Time is On My Side

Side 2
1. You Don’t Know How It Feels
2. I’d Like To Love You Baby
3. Ain’t No Sunshine
4. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
5. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen
6. Bye Bye Johnny

Side 3
1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
2. Heartbreakers Beach Party
3. Angel Dream
4. The Wild One, Forever
5. American Girl
6. Let’s Hear It For Howie and Scott (spoken interlude)
7. You Really Got Me
8. Runnin’ Down A Dream

Side 4
1. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
2. It’s All Over Now
3. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
4. It Won’t Be Wrong
5. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
6. Eight Miles High
7. Honey Bee

Side 5
1. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
2. Boogie Chillen
3. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
4. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
5. You Wreck me
6. Shakin’ All Over
7. Free Fallin’

Side 6
1. Mary Jane’s Last Dance
2. Louie Louie
3. Gloria
4. Alright For Now
5. Goodnight (spoken interlude)
6 LP FORMAT

Side 1
1. Pre-show (spoken interlude)
2. Around And Around
3. Jammin’ Me
4. Runnin’ Down A Dream
5. Good Evening (spoken interlude)
6. Lucille
7. Call Me The Breeze

Side 2
1. Cabin Down Below
2. The Internet, Whatever That Is (spoken interlude)
3. Time is On My Side
4. Listen To Her Heart
5. Waitin’ In School
6. Let’s Hear It For Mike (spoken interlude)
7. Slaughter On Tenth Avenue
8. Homecoming Queen Intro (spoken interlude)
9. The Date I Had with That Ugly Old Homecoming Queen

Side 3
1. I Won’t Back Down
2. You Are My Sunshine
3. Ain’t No Sunshine
4. It’s Good To Be King

Side 4
1. Rip It Up
2. You Don’t Know How It Feels
3. I’d Like To Love You Baby
4. Diddy Wah Diddy
5. We Got A Long Way To Go (spoken interlude)
6. Guitar Boogie Shuffle
7. I Want You Back Again

Side 5
1. On The Street Intro (spoken interlude)
2. On The Street
3. California
4. Let’s Hear It For Scott and Howie (spoken interlude)
5. Little Maggie
6. Walls
7. Hip Hugger
8. Friend Of The Devil

Side 6
1. Did Someone Say Heartbreakers Beach Party? (spoken interlude)
2. Heartbreakers Beach Party
3. Angel Dream
4. The Wild One, Forever
5. Even The Losers
6. American Girl
7. You Really Got Me
8. Goldfinger

Side 7
1. Mr. Roger McGuinn (spoken interlude)
2. It Won’t Be Wrong
3. You Ain’t Going Nowhere
4. Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man
5. Eight Miles High
6. Crazy Mama
7. Everyone Loves Benmont (spoken interlude)
8. Green Onions

Side 8
1. High Heel Sneakers
2. John Lee Hooker, Ladies And Gentlemen (spoken interlude)
3. Find My Baby (Locked Up In Love Again)
4. Serves You Right To Suffer
5. Boogie Chillen
6. I Got A Woman

Side 9
1. Sorry, I’ve Just Broken My Amplifier (spoken interlude)
2. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
3. Honey Bee
4. County Farm

Side 10
1. You Wreck Me
2. Shakin’ All Over
3. Free Fallin’
4. Mary Jane’s Last Dance

Side 11
1. Bye Bye Johnny
2. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
3. It’s All Over Now
4. Louie Louie

Side 12
1. Gloria
2. Alright For Now
3. Goodnight (spoken interlude)

Produced by Ryan Ulyate & Mike Campbell

