Little Birdy Set 21st Anniversary Tour of BigBigLove Debut - Noise11.com

Little Birdy Set 21st Anniversary Tour of BigBigLove Debut

by Paul Cashmere on March 18, 2025

in News

Little Birdy released their debut album ‘BigBigLove’ on 4 October 2004. In June 2025 they will reform for the 21st anniversary of the release for the national ‘BigBigLove tour’.

The tour will feature original members Katy Steele and Simon Leach.

Katy comments, “These songs still feel just as real as they did when we first wrote them. Revisiting them as a band has been such a unique and healing experience. I can’t wait to see our old fans down the front, singing along again—just like we did all those years ago.”

Guitarist Simon Leach reflects, “I never thought this thing would have a Chapter 2. Playing on stage again, seeing Little Birdy devotees and a whole new generation singing along—it’s surreal, and we’re so grateful to be doing this again.”

‘BigBigLove’ was the first of three Little Birdy albums. The album reached no 5 in Australia and generated the Top 40 hit ‘Tonight’s The Night’.

LITTLE BIRDY BIGBIGLOVE 21ST ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2025

Friday 20 June – Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD
Saturday 21 June – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Thursday 3 July – The Gov, Adelaide SA
Friday 4 July – Corner Hotel, Melbourne VIC
Saturday 5 July – Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights VIC
Thursday 31 July – King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW
Friday 1 August – Waves, Wollongong NSW
Saturday 2 August – Manning Bar, Sydney NSW
Friday 8 August – Astor Theatre, Perth WA
Saturday 9 August – Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough WA

