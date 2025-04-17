 Little River Band Co-Founder Roger McLachlan Dies At Age 71 - Noise11.com
Roger McLachlan photo by Jason Rosewarne

Roger McLachlan photo by Jason Rosewarne

Little River Band Co-Founder Roger McLachlan Dies At Age 71

by Paul Cashmere on April 17, 2025

in News,Noise Pro

Roger McLachlan, the New Zealand born bass player and co-founder of Little River Band, has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 71.

Roger played on the first two Little River Band albums, ‘Little River Band’ (1975) and ‘After Hours’ (1976). His bass drives the hit songs ‘It’s a Long Way There’, ‘Curiosity (Killed The Cat)’, ‘Emma’ and ‘Everyday of My Life’.

‘It’s a Long Way There’ became Little River Band’s first US hit reaching number 31 in 1976.

Roger left in 1976 and was replaced by George McArdle who played on ‘Dimentina Cocktail’ (1977) and ‘Sleeper Catcher’ (1978).

Roger came to Australia for the 1974 production of ‘Godspell’. Little River Band was his next adventure.

After Little River Band he joined Melbourne band Stars. Their debut album ‘Paradise’ reached number 14 in Australia and delivered the Top 40 hit ‘Look After Yourself’.

1986 was a huge year for Roger. He was the bass player on John Farnham’s iconic ‘Whispering Jack’.

Roger also played bass on Merril Bainbridge’s ‘The Garden’ and her number one hit song ‘Mouth’ (1994).

In confirming the sad news about Roger, Michael Oliphant said, “It is with enormous sadness I report that Roger McLachlan passed away today from complications due to pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his adoring wife Desley and a delightful loving family who were all with him through the end. Roger didn’t wish his struggle to be widely known and so chose to keep it just between family and a handful of friends. Roger was a wonderful friend, collaborator, musical powerhouse, absolute monster bass player and all round naughty boy…Life will never be the same. RIP dear mate. Gutted.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Steve Lukather Toto Melbourne 16 April 2025 photo by Winston Robinson
Toto Returns To Melbourne #Review

Toto’s 2025 setlist focuses on the heritage of the band. The setlist was interesting. Compared to how it was curated for Australia in 2019 this time Toto kept to the albums of the 1900s. Mind you, there were no complaints from the audience for doing that. The biggest hits came from those early years.

5 hours ago
Christopher Cross Melbourne 16 April 2025 photo by Winston Robinson
Christopher Cross Performs In Melbourne #Review

That first Christopher Cross album was so huge that it became all about the songs, not the musician. Until you see Christopher Cross live you forget what a great guitarist he is.

6 hours ago
Judas Priest Stained Class
Les Binks of Judas Priest Dies Aged 73

Former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks has died aged 73.

2 days ago
Jethro Tull, Ian Anderson. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jethro Tull Veers Towards Thick As A Brick in ‘Over Jerusalem

Jethro Tull’s new album ‘Curious Ruminant’ as a curious diversion in the track ‘Over Jerusalem’. 3 minutes 17 seconds into the new song, it becomes ‘Thick As A Brick’.

2 days ago
Stevie Nicks ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Nicks Reveals Solo Tour Details

Stevie Nicks has shared her excitement over the fact she is about to hit the road on a new tour.

3 days ago
Neil Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Performs For Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rally In California

Neil Young performed two songs at Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 'Fighting Oligarchy’ rally in California on Saturday 12 April. He even had some special guests.

3 days ago
The Killers and Bruce Springsteen Encore at the Garden
Bruce Springsteen and The Killers ‘Encore At The Garden’ Was A Record Store Favourite

Record Store Day 2025 has come and gone with a few Bruce Springsteen fans scoring the rarity Bruce Springsteen and The Killers ‘Encore At The Garden’.

3 days ago