Little River Band Co-Founder Roger McLachlan Dies At Age 71 - Noise11.com

Roger McLachlan, the New Zealand born bass player and co-founder of Little River Band, has died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 71.

Roger played on the first two Little River Band albums, ‘Little River Band’ (1975) and ‘After Hours’ (1976). His bass drives the hit songs ‘It’s a Long Way There’, ‘Curiosity (Killed The Cat)’, ‘Emma’ and ‘Everyday of My Life’.

‘It’s a Long Way There’ became Little River Band’s first US hit reaching number 31 in 1976.

Roger left in 1976 and was replaced by George McArdle who played on ‘Dimentina Cocktail’ (1977) and ‘Sleeper Catcher’ (1978).

Roger came to Australia for the 1974 production of ‘Godspell’. Little River Band was his next adventure.

After Little River Band he joined Melbourne band Stars. Their debut album ‘Paradise’ reached number 14 in Australia and delivered the Top 40 hit ‘Look After Yourself’.

1986 was a huge year for Roger. He was the bass player on John Farnham’s iconic ‘Whispering Jack’.

Roger also played bass on Merril Bainbridge’s ‘The Garden’ and her number one hit song ‘Mouth’ (1994).

In confirming the sad news about Roger, Michael Oliphant said, “It is with enormous sadness I report that Roger McLachlan passed away today from complications due to pancreatic cancer. He leaves behind his adoring wife Desley and a delightful loving family who were all with him through the end. Roger didn’t wish his struggle to be widely known and so chose to keep it just between family and a handful of friends. Roger was a wonderful friend, collaborator, musical powerhouse, absolute monster bass player and all round naughty boy…Life will never be the same. RIP dear mate. Gutted.

