Living Colour Have No Plans To Record ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ - Noise11.com

On their most recent tour (and in Australia) Living Colour occasionally performed the Prince song made famous by Sinead O’Connor ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. Living Colour and Sonic Universe singer Corey Glover says Living Colour have no plans to record the song.

Watch the Corey Glover interview at Noise11.com:

Corey tells Noise11.com, “That was sort of impromptu on the fly at the show when we first started playing it and we have not thought about recording it. In our minds we were just trying to pay homage to those who have gone on before us. Sinead was a major piece of that and Prince obviously was. It was really sort of like our feeling showing reverence for those people. Those are moments in time and I don’t know if I can recreate that again in a recording studio. Maybe we can but we would have to know while we are there”.

Fans of Living Colour have never seen the same show twice. “We don’t try to to do the same thing twice, even play the same way twice,” Corey says. “In order to keep us on our toes things have to change constantly and things have to evolve. That’s our goal in life. You are never going to get the same show. You are never going to hear the same songs in the same way in the same order the first or last time you have seen us”.

Corey Glover spoke to Noise11.com ahead of the release of the debut album for his new project Sonic Universe. The ‘It Is What It Is’ is out in May.

So far, two songs, ‘I Am’ and ‘Higher’ have been released.

Preorder “It Is What It Is” here

