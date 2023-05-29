Lizzo and Tame Impala To Feature on Barbie the Album - Noise11.com

Tame Impala and Lizzo have contributed music to the ‘Barbie The Album’ out in July.

‘Barbie the Album’ is the soundtrack to the upcoming ‘Barbie the Movie’, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

Barbie the Album:

01 Lizzo: “Pink”

02 Dua Lipa: “Dance the Night”

03 Nicki Minaj / Ice Spice: “Barbie World (With Aqua)”

04 Charli XCX: “Speed Drive”

05 Karol G: “Watati” [ft. Aldo Ranks]

06 TBA

07 Tame Impala: “Journey to the Real World”

08 Ryan Gosling: “I’m Just Ken”

09 Dominic Fike: “Hey Blondie”

10 Haim: “Home”

11 TBA

12 The Kid Laroi: “Forever & Again”

13 Khalid: “Silver Platter”

14 PinkPantheress: “Angel”

15 Gayle: “Butterflies”

16 Ava Max: “Choose Your Fighter”

17 Fifty Fifty: “Barbie Dreams” [ft. Kali]

