 Lizzo Announces Three Australian Dates (So Far) For July - Noise11.com
Lizzo (supplied Live Nation)

Lizzo (supplied Live Nation)

Lizzo Announces Three Australian Dates (So Far) For July

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2023

in News

Lizzo has announced three Australian dates in July but considering the gap between the dates there are most likely more to come.

So far only three cities have been announced, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. There is no Adelaide and no Brisbane although Lizzo will also perform at Splendour in the Grass at Byron Bay.

The gaps tend to indicate those cities may be announced later or it may be planned to have extra shows in the three revealed cities.

Dates (so far) are:

July 14, Perth, RAC Arena
July 17, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena
July 23, Sydney, Qudos Arena
(Splendour in the Grass is July 21 to 23 at Byron Bay)

Lizzo performed in Sydney and Melbourne in 2019. Her Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Forum shows sold out in minutes.

The dates certainly have plenty of wiggle room for extra show. Based on the gap between Melbourne and Sydney there is certainly room for three additional shows and the addition of a Brisbane or Adelaide date.

I guess we’ll find out when tickets go on sale where the additional shows will be placed.

American Express Pre-sale runs Friday March 24, 11am – Tuesday March 28, 11am
Live Nation Pre-sale runs Tuesday March 28, 12pm – Wednesday March 29, 10am
General Public On-sale: Wednesday March 29, from 11am

ALL TIMES LOCAL
For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Andre Warhurst
People Are Liking Andre Warhurst ‘Love & Mercy’

Melbourne singer songwriter Andre Warhurst has almost clocked up 100000 views of his new song ‘Love & Mercy’ ahead of his debut album released on May 12.

2 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Miley Cyrus ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ Is No 1

Miley Cyrus scores her third #1 Album this week as her eighth studio album "Endless Summer Vacation" debuts at the top of the ARIA Chart.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Showcases All 10 Albums At First ‘The Eras Tour’ Show in Arizona

Taylor Swift has opened her ‘The Eras Tour’ with the first show at State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona, showcasing all 10 of her albums.

3 days ago
Soul Movers Robot Girl
The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’ Should Be A Hit Song, Check It Out

Check out the new song for The Soul Movers ‘Robot Girl’. In any other era this would be a Top 10 hit.

3 days ago
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Scores Chart Down In UK

Miley Cyrus scores the Official Chart Double as Endless Summer Vacation lands straight in at Number 1, her first chart-topping album in nearly 10 years, while Flowers secures a ninth week at the top of the Official Singles Chart.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Slips Out Four More Songs

Taylor Swift has released three new 'Taylor's Version' re-recordings and a 'Lover' B-Side.

4 days ago
Polyphia photo by Alana Ann Lopez
Texan Band Polyphia To Play First Australian Headline Tour

Polyphia from Plano, Texas will perform their first headline shows in Australia when they perform in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney in June.

6 days ago