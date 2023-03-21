Lizzo Announces Three Australian Dates (So Far) For July - Noise11.com

Lizzo has announced three Australian dates in July but considering the gap between the dates there are most likely more to come.

So far only three cities have been announced, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. There is no Adelaide and no Brisbane although Lizzo will also perform at Splendour in the Grass at Byron Bay.

The gaps tend to indicate those cities may be announced later or it may be planned to have extra shows in the three revealed cities.

Dates (so far) are:

July 14, Perth, RAC Arena

July 17, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

July 23, Sydney, Qudos Arena

(Splendour in the Grass is July 21 to 23 at Byron Bay)

Lizzo performed in Sydney and Melbourne in 2019. Her Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Forum shows sold out in minutes.

The dates certainly have plenty of wiggle room for extra show. Based on the gap between Melbourne and Sydney there is certainly room for three additional shows and the addition of a Brisbane or Adelaide date.

I guess we’ll find out when tickets go on sale where the additional shows will be placed.

American Express Pre-sale runs Friday March 24, 11am – Tuesday March 28, 11am

Live Nation Pre-sale runs Tuesday March 28, 12pm – Wednesday March 29, 10am

General Public On-sale: Wednesday March 29, from 11am ALL TIMES LOCAL

For complete tour, ticket and VIP Experience information, go to www.livenation.com.au

