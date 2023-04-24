Lizzo Explains Why She Won't Cancel Tennessee Shows - Noise11.com

Lizzo explained why she refused to cancel her concerts in Tennessee over its anti-drag legislation during her recent show in the state.

During her concert in Knoxville on Friday, Lizzo took a moment to address the legislation, which is designed to restrict drag performances in public.

“In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the Internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee,’ ‘Don’t go to Tennessee.’ Their reasons were valid,” she told the audience.

“(But) why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most, the people who need to feel this release the most? Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences? And celebrate fat Black women?” she stated as the crowd cheered.

“So thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other, and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us,” she concluded.

Sharing footage of her speech on Instagram, Lizzo wrote, “Knoxville you have my heart. Thank you for creating a safe space with me.”

Lizzo protested the bill by bringing out a number of drag performers, including Aquaria, Kandy Muse, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, during the show, which took place at the Thompson-Boling Arena.

Alongside a clip of their appearance, Lizzo praised, “THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE.”

In addition to Knoxville, Lizzo will perform in Memphis on Monday night.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

