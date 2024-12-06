 Lizzo Lawsuit Thrown Out of Court - Noise11.com
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo Lawsuit Thrown Out of Court

by Music-News.com on December 7, 2024

in News

A lawsuit against Lizzo’s production company has been dismissed by a judge.

Several claims against Lizzo and her production company were dismissed as they were alleged to have taken place in Europe, not America where the lawsuit was filed.

In September last year one of Lizzo’s former stylists, Asha Daniels, sued Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Big Tour company, alleging she had been racially and sexually harassed by members of Lizzo’s management team. Daniels also claimed the business was a hostile work environment and that she was owed money for unpaid overtime.

This week, Judge Fernando L Aenlle-Rocha granted a partial motion to dismiss several of Daniels’ claims on the grounds that even if true, they were alleged to have taken place outside US jurisdiction as she was working for Lizzo while on tour in Europe.

“These allegations do not establish plausibly that any portion of plaintiff’s claim arose from work performed in the United States or qualifying territories,” Aenlle-Rocha said.

The judge additionally declared Daniels had failed to demonstrate she had worked unpaid overtime hours. He also determined Lizzo and her management team could not be held personally liable for any damages as individual defendants.

The decision supported previous comments by Lizzo’s publicist Stefan Friedman who told ABC News in September 2023 that Daniels “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo”.

music-news.com

