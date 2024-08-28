 Lizzo Starts Work On Next Album - Noise11.com
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music

Lizzo Starts Work On Next Album

by Music-News.com on August 29, 2024

in News

Lizzo has teased that she’s started work on a new album. Lizzo shared a steamy video of herself in a very revealing red swimsuit leaving little to the imagination, and used the clip to hint at new music in the pipeline.

She captioned the Instagram post: “I wasn’t gonna post this on IG but 2021 me would be soooo proud of 2024 me.

“And I’m NOT only talking about my body if yall only KNEWWWW what I’ve done for my mental and emotional health in the last year… wheeeew don’t worry imma write a album about it. (sic)”

Lizzo hasn’t released an album since ‘Special’ in 2022, and earlier this week she hinted she was taking a break from the music business.

Alongside a video post on Instagram, Lizzo wrote: “I’m taking a gap year and protecting my peace [prayer emoji] (sic)”

In the video, Lizzo – who is currently on holiday in Bali, Indonesia – was stood outside on a balcony wearing a swimsuit as rain poured on her head.

Earlier this year, she seemingly announced her exit from the music business after growing tired of “being the butt of the joke”.

She wrote on Instagram in March: “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.

“My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name. I didn’t sign up for this shit. (sic)”

However, Lizzo later clarified that she wasn’t quitting the music industry.

She said: “I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not gonna quit, is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting the people, ’cause I know I’m not alone.”

