Lloyd Cole ‘On Pain’ Is An Album Made To Be An Album - Noise11.com

With almost 40 years and 20 something albums to his name Lloyd Cole still goes into the studio to make a album.

‘On Pain’ is the 12th solo studio album for Cole, not counting his albums with The Commotions, his compilations and his live records.

“I have always enjoyed the process of creating something that works as an album, not just a bunch of songs thrown together,” Lloyd Cole tells Noise11.com. “I am very happy to be doing the same job like somebody like Ray Davies did. But it is also nice to know that somebody like Springsteen, he had that song ‘Point Blank’ which he recorded in 1975 but never found a record it would fit on until ‘The River’. He just kept it until he finally had an album that the song fitted on. It was important to get the albums right even if you have this song that still didn’t go onto an album until it fit”.

Watch the Noise11 Lloyd Cole interview:

There is one song on ‘On Pain’ that has its origins in 1983. “The song ‘I Can Hear Everything’. The music for that was written in 1983 by Blair just before we were The Commotions,” Lloyd says. “It was called ‘The Optimist’. I always loved it but I never thought there was any way I could sing over it because it had this strange time signature. The advantages that we have now with modern studios if I could break the song down into pieces and make a map of it for me to sing along. I could never play the song live because I never know when the one beat is coming. It is Blair’s timing and it worked beautifully. To be able to do something like that is exciting. To be able to take the vocal on that track and treat it with synthesisers and make it into part of the orchestra also was exciting”.

Lloyd Cole ‘On Pain’ will be released in 23 June 2023.

