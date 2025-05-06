Lorde Premieres Notorious New York Filmed Video for ‘What Was That’ - Noise11.com

Lorde has released the music video for ‘What Was That’, the first preview of her upcoming fourth album ‘Virgin’.

Lorde filmed the music video in April in New York. She invited fans to the shoot posting on her socials, ‘Meet me in the park tonight 7pm – x x’”. However she forgot to inform police and the shoot was shut soon after it started … but they got what they came for.

Lorde ‘Virgin’ will be released on 27 June 2025. Jim-E Stack co-produced the record with Lorde. His previous work includes Charli XCX and Bon Iver.

The cover of the album featuring a x-ray image with a zipper is to represent “full transparency”.

The previous three Lorde albums were:

Pure Heroine (2013)

Lorde’s debut album, Pure Heroine, was released in 2013 and quickly catapulted her to international fame. The album features minimalist production and introspective lyrics that explore themes of youth, fame, and identity. The lead single, “Royals,” became a global hit, topping charts in multiple countries and earning Lorde two Grammy Awards. The album includes other notable tracks such as “Tennis Court” and “Team,” showcasing Lorde’s unique voice and songwriting prowess.

Melodrama (2017)

In 2017, Lorde released her second studio album, Melodrama, which was met with critical acclaim for its ambitious and emotionally raw content. Co-produced with Jack Antonoff, the album delves into the complexities of heartbreak, solitude, and self-discovery. Standout tracks such as “Green Light,” “Liability,” and “Perfect Places” exhibit Lorde’s growth as an artist, blending pop sensibilities with deep lyrical exploration. Melodrama solidified Lorde’s place in the music industry as a formidable and innovative artist.

Solar Power (2021)

Lorde’s third album, Solar Power, released in 2021, marks a departure from the darker tones of her previous works, embracing a lighter, more serene aesthetic. With contributions from Jack Antonoff and other collaborators, the album reflects Lorde’s connection to nature and her pursuit of happiness and tranquility. The title track “Solar Power” sets the tone for the album’s laid-back vibe, while songs like “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Mood Ring” further explore themes of introspection and environmental consciousness. Solar Power represents a new chapter in Lorde’s artistic journey, highlighting her versatility and evolving outlook on life.

Lorde’s first three albums showcase her remarkable ability to reinvent herself while maintaining her distinct voice and vision. Each album offers a unique perspective on her experiences and growth, making her one of the most compelling artists of her generation.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

