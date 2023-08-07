Lostprophets Singer and Paedophile Ian Watkins Attacked In Prison - Noise11.com

Paedophile Ian Watkins, the former lead singer of Lostprophets, has been taken to hospital after being bashed in prison. His condition is listed as serious.

Watkins is serving 29 years for child sex offense crimes at HMP Wakefield and is 10 years into his sentence. Watkins admitted to sexual assault and attempted rape of children under the age of 13. One was a baby. The judge sentencing Watkins said he “plunged into new levels of depravity”.

Lostprophets released five albums between 2001 and 2012. The 2006 album ‘Liberation Transmission’ reached number 1 in the UK.

Lostprophets toured Australia three times in 2012, 2010 and 2004.

