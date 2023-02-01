Louise Harrison, Sister of George Harrison, Dies At Age 91 - Noise11.com

Louise Harrison, the older sister of George Harrison, has died in Florida at age 91.

Louise’s friend Marty Scott announced her passing saying, “Louise Harrison passed away yesterday… It’s really hard for me to get words out at the moment, but Lou meant the world to me… Since the day I met her my life was changed forever… It was just a few weeks after George passed and it started a whirlwind of change in my entire world. She’s been my family now for over 20 years. It’s hard to explain our relationship but at times she was truly my sister, sometimes my grandmother, sometimes my child, and sometimes my best friend. We spent so much time together and traveled to so many places. She was a huge part of my life and did so many things for me and Liverpool Legends. She opened so many darn doors for us and never took no for an answer. She was a pistol. She literally packed up and moved to Branson, Missouri for me. There are so many great memories and they will always keep me smiling every time I think of her. Louise had the biggest heart. She’d give the shirt off her back if you needed one. She made so many people happy in her very unique life. Her story really deserves to be told someday… She made it to an amazing 91 years old… I saw her a few weeks ago and when we said goodbye I really felt she was saying goodbye for the last time. Lou was completely ready to be off this planet and on to a better place. She passed yesterday painlessly and peacefully.

I love you Louise. All of us love you. Rest in Peace and your memory will always live on with all of us…

George was the youngest of four children. His youngest brother Peter died in 2007. His older brother Harold is the last of the siblings.

George Harrison would have turned 80 on February 23, 2023.

