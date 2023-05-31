Louise Post of Veruca Salt To Release Her First Solo Album - Noise11.com

Louise Post of Veruca Salt will release her first solo album ‘Sleepwalker’ on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Louise continued recording as Veruca Salt after the departure of co-founder Nina Gordon in 1998. The two mended their relationship 14 years later and Gordon rejoined Veruca Salt to release ‘Ghost Notes’ (2016). Veruca Salt’s last performance was a five song set in 2018 at Sparks Gallery in San Diego. It was the band’s only appearance after the 2018 Australian tour of February and March 2018.

Louise Post was in a relationship with Dave Grohl in the late 1990s. Foo Fighters ‘Everlong’ is about her.

Veruca Salt’s debut album ‘American Thighs’ was a nod to AC/DC’s ‘You Should Be All Night Long’ lyric ‘Knocking me out with those American thighs’.

The hit song from the album was ‘Seether’.

Sleepwalker Tracklist

Queen Of The Pirates

Guilty

What About

All Messed Up

Killer

Hollywood Hills

Secrets

All These Years

Don’t Give Up

God I Know

The Way We Live

Louise Post — 2023 Tour Dates

6/12 – Cobalt – Vancouver, BC

6/13 – Sunset – Seattle, WA

6/14 – MS Studios – Portland, OR

6/15 – Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID

6/17 – Larimer Lounge – Denver, CO

6/19 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX

6/20 – Parish – Austin, TX

6/23 – Echoplex – Los Angeles, CA

6/25 – Casbah – San Diego, CA

7/10 – Aisle 5 – Atlanta, GA

7/11 – Pinhook – Raleigh, NC

7/13 – Foundry – Philadelphia, PA

7/14 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

7/15 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

7/17 – Bar Le Ritz – Montreal, QC

7/18 – The Garrison – Toronto, ON

7/20 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

7/21 – Turf Club – Minneapolis, MN

7/22 – Ready Room – St. Louis, MO

