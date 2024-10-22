 'Lousy Immigrant' Joni Mitchell Slams Trump At Los Angeles Concert - Noise11.com
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022

‘Lousy Immigrant’ Joni Mitchell Slams Trump At Los Angeles Concert

by Music-News.com on October 22, 2024

in News

Joni Mitchell has slated Donald Trump during a live performance.

Joni was performing at the Hollywood Bowl over the weekend. During the show, she sang Dog Eat Dog, one of her hits from 1985.

The song lyrics critique those who “lie, cheat, skim, scam”, and as she sang the part about “snakebite evangelists and racketeers and big wig financiers,” she added, “Like Donald Trump.”

When someone in the audience shouted a diss about the Presidential candidate, the singer told the crowd of 17,000, “Everybody get out and vote. This is an important one. I wish I could vote – I’m Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants.”

The concert, called Joni Jam, was the star’s first headlining concert in Los Angeles in 24 years. She included songs in her set that she hasn’t sung live for several decades, including Sunny Sunday and God Must Be A Boogie Man.

She was joined on stage by several other artists, including Annie Lennox, Marcus Mumford, Brandi Carlile and Rita Wilson. They sang with her on multiple tracks, including Big Yellow Taxi, California, Both Sides, Now and a version of Elton John’s I’m Still Standing.

Joni had a brain aneurysm in 2015, leaving her unable to speak or walk for several months. During the show, Brandi told how the Joni Jams were originally held in the star’s living room, and were a chance for friends to turn up and sing Joni’s songs to her. The gatherings allowed the star to start to harmonise with her friends, and eventually helped her heal.

Joni Mitchell setlist Los Angeles October 19, 2024

Set 1
Be Cool
Harlem in Havana
Hejira
Cherokee Louise
Coyote
Carey
The Sire of Sorrow (Job’s Sad Song)
God Must Be a Boogie Man
Sunny Sunday
If I Had a Heart
Refuge of the Roads
Night Ride Home
Both Sides, Now

Set 2
Big Yellow Taxi
Raised on Robbery
California (with Marcus Mumford)
The Magdalene Laundries
Ladies of the Canyon (with Annie Lennox)
Summertime (George Gershwin cover)
Come in From the Cold
A Case of You
I’m Still Standing (Elton John cover)
Dog Eat Dog
Amelia
If
Shine
The Circle Game

