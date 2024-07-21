Lulu Discusses Her Hearing Loss - Noise11.com

Lulu has opened up about her struggles with hearing loss.

Lulu opened up about her hearing problems during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday. Lulu’s comments come as she prepares for her final live shows as part of her farewell tour, titled Champagne for Lulu.

“If you’re 75 I don’t think your hearing is going to be good as it used to be,” Lulu, 75, explained. “But if you’re in the rock ‘n’ roll business, if you’re a performer, and a lot of them… are deaf!”

She added, “They have no hearing at all.”

Lulu then revealed that she had recently had her hearing tested.

“And yes, moderate hearing loss but you know me, I don’t want to not hear people!” she said. “I want to hear everything and my music.”

The singer-songwriter recently teamed up with Specsavers and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) to promote hearing protection.

“After being on stage nearly all of my life, I have always noticed ringing and muffled sounds, but never really thought much of it,” she explained in a statement via the Daily Record. “Music has always been a cornerstone of everything I do, so it’s incredibly important that I can still enjoy it.”

She added, “Wearing hearing aids will mean I can continue to hear every note.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Shout hitmaker confirmed that although the Champagne for Lulu tour will be her last, she is still open to performing in the future.

“This is not the last time ever I’m going to sing, not the last time ever I’m going to perform, but doing tours the way I’ve done them… I’m 75,” she explained.

Lulu announced her final tour in February during an appearance on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast.

“This is actually – I’m announcing it for the first time now – this is my farewell tour, with family and friends,” she said.

“Because last year I did a tour that was kind of gruelling – it was successful, it went well – but you need an army to be a success in your career these days.”

She added, “And I felt unsupported. But then I turned 75, and I thought, ‘You know what, I want to carry on working, but I want to do it a different way.'”

music-news.com

