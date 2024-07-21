 Lulu Discusses Her Hearing Loss - Noise11.com
Lulu performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016. This is the first time Lulu has toured Australia.

Lulu performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016. This is the first time Lulu has toured Australia.

Lulu Discusses Her Hearing Loss

by Music-News.com on July 22, 2024

in News

Lulu has opened up about her struggles with hearing loss.

Lulu opened up about her hearing problems during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday. Lulu’s comments come as she prepares for her final live shows as part of her farewell tour, titled Champagne for Lulu.

“If you’re 75 I don’t think your hearing is going to be good as it used to be,” Lulu, 75, explained. “But if you’re in the rock ‘n’ roll business, if you’re a performer, and a lot of them… are deaf!”

She added, “They have no hearing at all.”

Lulu then revealed that she had recently had her hearing tested.

“And yes, moderate hearing loss but you know me, I don’t want to not hear people!” she said. “I want to hear everything and my music.”

The singer-songwriter recently teamed up with Specsavers and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) to promote hearing protection.

“After being on stage nearly all of my life, I have always noticed ringing and muffled sounds, but never really thought much of it,” she explained in a statement via the Daily Record. “Music has always been a cornerstone of everything I do, so it’s incredibly important that I can still enjoy it.”

She added, “Wearing hearing aids will mean I can continue to hear every note.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Shout hitmaker confirmed that although the Champagne for Lulu tour will be her last, she is still open to performing in the future.

“This is not the last time ever I’m going to sing, not the last time ever I’m going to perform, but doing tours the way I’ve done them… I’m 75,” she explained.

Lulu announced her final tour in February during an appearance on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast.

“This is actually – I’m announcing it for the first time now – this is my farewell tour, with family and friends,” she said.

“Because last year I did a tour that was kind of gruelling – it was successful, it went well – but you need an army to be a success in your career these days.”

She added, “And I felt unsupported. But then I turned 75, and I thought, ‘You know what, I want to carry on working, but I want to do it a different way.'”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

ReMastered__The_Two_Killings_of_Sam_Cooke
Sam Cooke Is Converted To Dolby Atmos

Four vintage Sam Cooke albums have been converted to Dolby Atmos audio format for the first time ever.

1 day ago
Electric Lady Studios A Jimi Hendrix Vision
Watch the Jimi Hendrix ‘Electric Lady Studios’ Movie Trailer

The trailer for ‘Electric Lady Studios: A Jimi Hendrix Vision’ has premiered for us all to see.

1 day ago
Rolling Stones Santa Clara 2024
The Rolling Stones Perform Tour Premiere of ‘Bite My Head Off’

The Rolling Stones have performed their new song ‘Bite My Head Off’ for the first time on the ‘Hackney Diamonds’ North American tour of 2024.

2 days ago
The Zombies, music news, noise11.com
Rod Argent Thanks Fans For Their Support After Stroke

The Zombies founder Rod Argent has thanked fans for their well-wishes after the stroke he suffered in London last week brought a sudden end to his touring career.

6 days ago
Bob Dylan image
Bob Dylan Announces UK Dates

ITB are honoured to announce the Rough and Rowdy Ways 2024 UK tour by Bob Dylan. The tour is the latest leg of an epic run of shows which began in December 2021 in Milwaukee and has seen one of our greatest living songwriters perform to hundreds of venues across the US, UK and Europe and Japan.

7 days ago
The Zombies, music news, noise11.com
The Zombies’ Founder Rod Argent Retires After Suffering A Stroke

Classic Rock band The Zombies has come to a sudden end after 60 years following founder Rod Argent suffering a stroke.

July 13, 2024
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Have Dropped The ‘Kennedys’ Verse In ‘Sympathy for the Devil’

New reporting from the Washington Post reveals that The Rolling Stones have dropped the verse containing the line “who killed the Kennedys’ from their classic ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ on the current ‘Hackney Diamonds’ US tour.

July 12, 2024