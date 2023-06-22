 M. Ward Has Two First Aid Kit Collaborations on New Album ‘supernatural thing’ - Noise11.com
M. Ward

M. Ward (photo supplied anti records)

M. Ward Has Two First Aid Kit Collaborations on New Album ‘supernatural thing’

by Paul Cashmere on June 22, 2023

in News

M. Ward recruited Swedish duo First Aid Kit for two songs on his new album ‘supernatural thing’.

Watch the M. Ward Noise11.com interview:

M. Ward tells Noise11.com, “We met through mutual friends Bright Eyes. My good friend Mike Mogis produced a few of their records and I’ve been a fan of their vocals and their live show for a long time. They were playing the Greek Theater in Los Angeles and I was playing with them on that show. I’ve just be a fan of their vocals for so long.

“A couple of years ago I had these two songs ‘engine 5’ and ‘too young to die’. I was hearing their voices in my head. They were available when I was in Stockholm and I was just so happy we could do this collaboration”.

Watch the video for ‘too young to die’.

M. Ward ‘supernatural thing’ is out 23 June 2023.

