Macklemore Announces Australia and New Zealand Tour For 2024 - Noise11.com

Macklemore will return to Australia in New Zealand in 2024.

The US rapper from Seattle, Washington turned 40 in 2023. His first release, the mixtape ‘Open Your Eyes’ was released in 2000 when he was 17.

The big hit came in 2012 when the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis album ‘The Heist’ reached no 2 in the USA and Australia and no 1 in New Zealand after the no 1 hit ‘Can’t Hold Us’ the previous year.

Macklemore’s most recent album ‘Ben’ was released in March 2023.

MACKLEMORE

TOUR OF AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

MAY 2024

Presented by MG Live & Frontier Touring

TELSTRA PLUS PRESALE (AU)

via Telstra.com/music

Runs 48 hours from: Monday 13 November (10am local)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/macklemore

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 November (12pm local)

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

Wednesday 8 May

TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 9 May

Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday 11 May

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 15 May

John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketek.com.au

Friday 17 May

Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 20 May

HBF Park | Perth, WA

All Ages

On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Also performing at:

Saturday 18 May – BASSINTHEGRASS Music Festival, Darwin*

Tickets on sale now: bassinthegrass.com.au

*Not a Frontier Touring show

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

