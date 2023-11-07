 Macklemore Announces Australia and New Zealand Tour For 2024 - Noise11.com
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore Announces Australia and New Zealand Tour For 2024

by Paul Cashmere on November 8, 2023

in News

Macklemore will return to Australia in New Zealand in 2024.

The US rapper from Seattle, Washington turned 40 in 2023. His first release, the mixtape ‘Open Your Eyes’ was released in 2000 when he was 17.

The big hit came in 2012 when the Macklemore & Ryan Lewis album ‘The Heist’ reached no 2 in the USA and Australia and no 1 in New Zealand after the no 1 hit ‘Can’t Hold Us’ the previous year.

Macklemore’s most recent album ‘Ben’ was released in March 2023.

MACKLEMORE
TOUR OF AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND
MAY 2024
Presented by MG Live & Frontier Touring

TELSTRA PLUS PRESALE (AU)
via Telstra.com/music
Runs 48 hours from: Monday 13 November (10am local)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/macklemore
Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 15 November (12pm local)
or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Friday 17 November (10am local time)

Wednesday 8 May
TSB Arena | Wellington, NZ
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)
ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 9 May
Spark Arena | Auckland, NZ
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)
ticketmaster.co.nz

Saturday 11 May
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)
ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 15 May
John Cain Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)
ticketek.com.au

Friday 17 May
Riverstage | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au

Monday 20 May
HBF Park | Perth, WA
All Ages
On sale: Friday 17 November (10am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au

Also performing at:

Saturday 18 May – BASSINTHEGRASS Music Festival, Darwin*
Tickets on sale now: bassinthegrass.com.au

*Not a Frontier Touring show

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kaiser Chiefs Release ‘Feeling Alright’ With Nile Rodgers

Kaiser Chiefs have a new song ‘Feeling Alright’ and it features Chic legend Nile Rodgers.

October 26, 2023
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett To Play Solo Shows In Sydney and Melbourne

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters will spend his days off in Melbourne and Sydney performing his own shows inbetween Foo Fighters gigs.

October 24, 2023
Adele 30
Adele Extends Vegas Residency

Adele has extended her Las Vegas residency "one last time".

October 23, 2023
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Thanks Fans For Going To Her Movie

Taylor Swift has thanked her fans for their "joyful" response to her The Eras Tour concert film.

October 20, 2023
The Rubens
The Rubens Debut More New Music With ‘Good Mood’

The Rubens have released their third song for 2023 with ‘Good Mood’ dropping this morning. (18 October 2023).

October 18, 2023
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
More Tickets Added for Sam Smith and Meg Mac Australia and New Zealand Tour

Sam Smith’s upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour will kick off next week with new tickets added to the shows, including the previously sold-out dates.

October 18, 2023
Pink at the Forum Theatre 2012
Pink Cancels Two US Shows Due To Family Reasons

Pink has cancelled two concerts due to "family medical issues".

October 18, 2023