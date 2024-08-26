 Macklemore Cancels Dubai Over Sudan War - Noise11.com
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore Cancels Dubai Over Sudan War

by Music-News.com on August 26, 2024

in News

Macklemore has cancelled his October show in Dubai, scheduled for 4 October.

Macklemore explained that the move was in protest over the United Arab Emirates’ support for Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, a warring party in the country’s civil war.

“The current situation in Sudan is urgent, horrific and it’s going largely unnoticed globally. I’m following the lead of Sudanese organisers and activists who are trying to be heard,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Until the UAE stops arming and funding the RSF I will not perform there.”

The UAE denies the allegations although United Nations experts have said they are credible.

The war in Sudan began in April 2023 when competition between the army and the RSF, who had previously shared power after staging a coup, flared into open warfare.

Peace talks have not eased the fighting, and it’s estimated that half of Sudan’s 50 million people don’t have enough to eat.

Macklemore’s decision to cancel an engagement because of the country’s politics is a rare one.

Macklemore said he has been forced to reconsider how he earns money, and his ability to use his artistic platform for activism.

“If I take the money, while knowing it doesn’t sit right with my spirit, how am I any different than the politicians I’ve been actively protesting against?” he wrote, urging other artists scheduled to play in Dubai to reconsider.

The Casanovas
Damo Campbell Leaves The Casanovas

Damian ‘Damo’ Campbell, The Casanovas’ bass player of 22 years, has announced he is leaving the band.

3 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Was Never Scheduled For Democratic National Convention

Beyoncé was "never scheduled to perform" at the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC).

4 days ago
Sarah Blasko photo by Mclean Stephenson
Sarah Blasko Explains “Dream” Song ‘Bothering Me’

Sarah Blasko says her new song ‘Bothering Me’ about about dreams.

4 days ago
The Amity Affliction Let The OCean Take Me redux
The Amity Affliction Chuck A Swiftie And Re-Record 2014 Album ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’

The Amity Affliction have ‘chucked a Swiftie’. As Taylor Swift did with her albums, The Amity Affliction have re-recorded their fourth album ‘Let The Ocean Take Me’ because their previous label Roadrunner Records, now owned by Warner Music, took “the vast majority of all revenue” leaving The Amity Affliction with fuck all.

5 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Performs With Florence Welch in London

Taylor Swift performed with Florence Welch and Jack Antonoff during her final show at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night (20.08.24).

5 days ago
Ashanti photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ashanti and Nelly Reveal They Had Their First Child A Month Ago

Ashanti and Nelly have shared their joy at welcoming their first child together.

6 days ago
Taylor Swift at the MCG Melbourne 16 February 2024 Photo Credit TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift Shares ‘I Can Do It With A Broken Heart’ Video

Taylor Swift has shared a brand new music video for her song 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart'.

6 days ago