 Macklemore Video ‘F*cked Up’ Calls Out America For What It Is - Noise11.com
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Macklemore Video ‘F*cked Up’ Calls Out America For What It Is

by Paul Cashmere on February 15, 2025

in News

America is ‘F*cked Up’ and that is exactly how Macklemore has called it out in his new song and video.

‘Fucked Up’ directly addresses the Musk administration and his first lady Donold.

Macklemore doesn’t hold back in the song:

You can bomb a mosque, but you can’t bomb faith
You can kill people – resistance grows in the wake
And while our president sends billions to Israel’s safes
Ethnic cleansing’s never gonna make Israelis feel safe
More blood, more weapons, more money, more oppression
More hate, more fear, more walls, and more settlements
The colonizer just spoke to us at the White House

The next four years, it’s time to ride
Fuck ICE, free Congo, Sudan, and Palestine
If you still haven’t said shit about the genocide
Know your grandkids one day are gonna ask you, “Why?”

‘Fucked Up’ is the third song in a series of Macklemore protest songs following ‘Hind’s Hall’ and ‘Hind’s Hall 2’ released in 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Noise11 is now on Bluesky. Follow us at

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Drops That Next Album Will Be Called ‘Play’

Ed Sheeran has seemingly confirmed his next album will be called 'Play'.

9 hours ago
The Wombats by Julia Godfrey supplied by Face To Face
The Wombats To Headline Summersalt 2025

The Wombats will return to Australia in 2025 for Summersalt.

5 days ago
Kendrick Lamar
WTF Was That Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Performance All About?

Has Kendrick Lamar outdone Black Eyed Peas for the most woeful Super Bowl performance ever? Black Eyed Peas had their WFT moment in 2011 but Kendrick Lamar has delivered WTAF.

5 days ago
Kylie Selects Mallrat To Open Australian Tour

Mallrat will open for Kylie Minogue on the upcoming Tension tour across Australia.

February 6, 2025
Selena Gomez, music news, noise11.com
Selena Gomez Laughs At Idiot US Politician Sam Parker Who Wants Her Deported

Selena Gomez has taken aim at imbecile American politician Sam Parker who called for her to be deported.

January 29, 2025
Karen Lee Andrews and Jade MacRae launch
Jade MacRae and Karen Lee Andrews To Perform Double Album Launch In Sydney

Jade MacRae will launch her ‘In My Veins’ album together with Karen Lee Andrews launching her album ‘Survival’ at The Factory Theatre in Sydney on Friday, 7 February 2025.

January 29, 2025
The Rides 2013, Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Barry Goldberg, Noise11, Photo
Songwriter, Producer and Rides Member Barry Goldberg Dies At Age 83

Songwriter, producer and keyboard player Barry Goldberg has died at the age of 83.

January 24, 2025