Macklemore Video ‘F*cked Up’ Calls Out America For What It Is - Noise11.com

America is ‘F*cked Up’ and that is exactly how Macklemore has called it out in his new song and video.

‘Fucked Up’ directly addresses the Musk administration and his first lady Donold.

Macklemore doesn’t hold back in the song:

You can bomb a mosque, but you can’t bomb faith

You can kill people – resistance grows in the wake

And while our president sends billions to Israel’s safes

Ethnic cleansing’s never gonna make Israelis feel safe

More blood, more weapons, more money, more oppression

More hate, more fear, more walls, and more settlements

The colonizer just spoke to us at the White House

The next four years, it’s time to ride

Fuck ICE, free Congo, Sudan, and Palestine

If you still haven’t said shit about the genocide

Know your grandkids one day are gonna ask you, “Why?”