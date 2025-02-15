Macklemore Video ‘F*cked Up’ Calls Out America For What It Is - Noise11.com

America is ‘F*cked Up’ and that is exactly how Macklemore has called it out in his new song and video.
‘Fucked Up’ directly addresses the Musk administration and his first lady Donold.
Macklemore doesn’t hold back in the song:
You can bomb a mosque, but you can’t bomb faith
You can kill people – resistance grows in the wake
And while our president sends billions to Israel’s safes
Ethnic cleansing’s never gonna make Israelis feel safe
More blood, more weapons, more money, more oppression
More hate, more fear, more walls, and more settlements
The colonizer just spoke to us at the White House
The next four years, it’s time to ride
Fuck ICE, free Congo, Sudan, and Palestine
If you still haven’t said shit about the genocide
Know your grandkids one day are gonna ask you, “Why?”
‘Fucked Up’ is the third song in a series of Macklemore protest songs following ‘Hind’s Hall’ and ‘Hind’s Hall 2’ released in 2024.
