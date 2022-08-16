Macon Georgia To Celebrate 81st Birthday Of Otis Redding - Noise11.com

On September 9 Otis Redding would have turned 81. On the weekend of 8 and 9 September, the City of Macon, Georgia will celebrate the legacy of the legendary soul singer.

Redding was 26 years old when he died in a plane crash in Madison, Wisconsin. Just three days before his death Otis finished his recording of what would become his signature tune ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’.

The 8 and 9 September Otis Redding events are designed to raise funds for the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts. 9 September will start with a groundbreaking event for the Center.

“Our family is elated to celebrate my dad’s legacy in person for the first time since the pandemic. We are happy to bring the weekend-long celebration back to Macon and thank the countless patrons who have supported the Otis Redding Foundation since my mother established it in 2007. We’re excited to share our vision of musical education with the community,” says Karla Redding-Andrews, Vice President and Executive Director of the Otis Redding Foundation.

Weekend events include An Evening of Respect. This event is on 9 September at Macon’s historic Grand Opera House. It features GRAMMY Award-winning, jazz-influenced pianist Robert Glasper and GRAMMY-nominated singer Mickey Guyton. During the event, the Otis Redding Foundation will honor supporters DJ Derrick “D-NICE” Jones, Georgia heroes Chuck and Rose Lane Leavell, Dr. Vickie Perdue Scott of Legacy Builders Foundation, and Dr. C. David Keith of Mercer University.

The Big “O” Homecoming Show will take place on Saturday, September 10 at the Capitol Theatre and feature performances by Kendra Morris, Monophonics, and The War and Treaty. The tribute show is a callback to Otis Redding’s own Home Coming Show and Dance held at the Macon City Auditorium throughout the 1960’s, where the singer brought his contemporaries and musical peers to Macon.

The Otis Redding Foundation has supported thousands of students in pursuit of their goals in music and the arts. Programs include the annual Otis Music Camp for ages 12-18, Camp DREAM for ages 5-11, music education workshops, private and group lessons, and opportunities to perform on iconic stages, such as the Ryman Theater in Nashville, TN.

