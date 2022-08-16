 Macon Georgia To Celebrate 81st Birthday Of Otis Redding - Noise11.com
Otis Redding

Otis Redding

Macon Georgia To Celebrate 81st Birthday Of Otis Redding

by Paul Cashmere on August 16, 2022

in News

On September 9 Otis Redding would have turned 81. On the weekend of 8 and 9 September, the City of Macon, Georgia will celebrate the legacy of the legendary soul singer.

Redding was 26 years old when he died in a plane crash in Madison, Wisconsin. Just three days before his death Otis finished his recording of what would become his signature tune ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’.

The 8 and 9 September Otis Redding events are designed to raise funds for the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts. 9 September will start with a groundbreaking event for the Center.

“Our family is elated to celebrate my dad’s legacy in person for the first time since the pandemic. We are happy to bring the weekend-long celebration back to Macon and thank the countless patrons who have supported the Otis Redding Foundation since my mother established it in 2007. We’re excited to share our vision of musical education with the community,” says Karla Redding-Andrews, Vice President and Executive Director of the Otis Redding Foundation.

On September 9 Otis Redding would have turned 81. On the weekend of 8 and 9 September, the City of Macon, Georgia will celebrate the legacy of the legendary soul singer.

Redding was 26 years old when he died in a plane crash in Madison, Wisconsin. Just three days before his death Otis finished his recording of what would become his signature tune ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’.

The 8 and 9 September Otis Redding events are designed to raise funds for the future Otis Redding Center for the Arts. 9 September will start with a groundbreaking event for the Center.

“Our family is elated to celebrate my dad’s legacy in person for the first time since the pandemic. We are happy to bring the weekend-long celebration back to Macon and thank the countless patrons who have supported the Otis Redding Foundation since my mother established it in 2007. We’re excited to share our vision of musical education with the community,” says Karla Redding-Andrews, Vice President and Executive Director of the Otis Redding Foundation.

Weekend events include An Evening of Respect. This event is on 9 September at Macon’s historic Grand Opera House. It features GRAMMY Award-winning, jazz-influenced pianist Robert Glasper and GRAMMY-nominated singer Mickey Guyton. During the event, the Otis Redding Foundation will honor supporters DJ Derrick “D-NICE” Jones, Georgia heroes Chuck and Rose Lane Leavell, Dr. Vickie Perdue Scott of Legacy Builders Foundation, and Dr. C. David Keith of Mercer University.

The Big “O” Homecoming Show will take place on Saturday, September 10 at the Capitol Theatre and feature performances by Kendra Morris, Monophonics, and The War and Treaty. The tribute show is a callback to Otis Redding’s own Home Coming Show and Dance held at the Macon City Auditorium throughout the 1960’s, where the singer brought his contemporaries and musical peers to Macon.

The Otis Redding Foundation has supported thousands of students in pursuit of their goals in music and the arts. Programs include the annual Otis Music Camp for ages 12-18, Camp DREAM for ages 5-11, music education workshops, private and group lessons, and opportunities to perform on iconic stages, such as the Ryman Theater in Nashville, TN.

Weekend events include An Evening of Respect. This event is on 9 September at Macon’s historic Grand Opera House. It features GRAMMY Award-winning, jazz-influenced pianist Robert Glasper and GRAMMY-nominated singer Mickey Guyton. During the event, the Otis Redding Foundation will honor supporters DJ Derrick “D-NICE” Jones, Georgia heroes Chuck and Rose Lane Leavell, Dr. Vickie Perdue Scott of Legacy Builders Foundation, and Dr. C. David Keith of Mercer University.

The Big “O” Homecoming Show will take place on Saturday, September 10 at the Capitol Theatre and feature performances by Kendra Morris, Monophonics, and The War and Treaty. The tribute show is a callback to Otis Redding’s own Home Coming Show and Dance held at the Macon City Auditorium throughout the 1960’s, where the singer brought his contemporaries and musical peers to Macon.

The Otis Redding Foundation has supported thousands of students in pursuit of their goals in music and the arts. Programs include the annual Otis Music Camp for ages 12-18, Camp DREAM for ages 5-11, music education workshops, private and group lessons, and opportunities to perform on iconic stages, such as the Ryman Theater in Nashville, TN.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
The Seekers Return To The ARIA Chart

The Seekers albums and singles have returned to the ARIA chart following the passing of singer Judith Durham on 5 August.

1 day ago
Bonnie Raitt - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples To Play Bluesfest Dates In 2023

Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples will play dates together in Sydney and Melbourne for Bluesfest Touring in April as well as the Bluesfest Festival in Byron Bay.

5 days ago
Olivia Newton-John - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Olivia Newton-John And Judith Durham Dominate iTunes Chart

Fans of Olivia Newton-John and Judith Durham are mourning their loss listening to their music with Olivia and Judith dominating the iTunes chart in Australia today.

6 days ago
Lamont Dozier
Hit Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies Aged 81

Hit songwriter Lamont Dozier, the man behind dozens of Motown hits, has died at age 81.

6 days ago
Judith Durham photo by Ros OGorman, noise11
Judith Durham To Receive State Funeral

The family of Australian singing legend Judith Durham have accepted an offer from the Victoria Government for a state funeral.

August 8, 2022
Judith Durham photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Rest In Peace, Australian Legend Judith Durham of The Seekers 1943-2022

It is with great sadness we announce the death of Australian music legend Judith Durham at age 79.

August 6, 2022
Mick Jagger Jumping Jack Flash video
The Rolling Stones Release Fully Restores 1968 Jumping Jack Flash Video

The Rolling Stones classic ‘Jumping Jack Flash’ video, featuring Sir Mick Jagger in make-up, has been restored for 4K resolution.

August 5, 2022