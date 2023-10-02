Madness Have Their First Album In Seven Years On The Way - Noise11.com

Madness are heading for lucky 13 with their thirteenth album “Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie”.
Madness said “Well, well, well, here we are.. Our thirteenth album (lucky for some) Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie is ready for your ears. For us, recording it was the perfect antidote to the chaos of the past few years – we were all there, properly in the zone. It was just us, in an industrial unit in Cricklewood, playing together. We loved it!”
About the lead single ‘C’Est La Vie’ Mike ‘Barso’ Barson, says the title track is “about these crazy times we’re living in, and how I just want to stay on my boat and not be a part of all this madness. But of course, I’m a member of a group called Madness. Perhaps we should have called ourselves ‘Sanity’…”
“Theatre Of the Absurd Presents C’Est La Vie” will be released on 17 November, 2023.
TRACK LISTING
Theatre Of The Absurd
If I Go Mad
Baby Burglar
C’est La Vie
What On Earth Is It (You Take Me For?)
Hour Of Need
Round We Go
Lockdown And Frack Off
Beginners 101
Is There Anybody Out There?
The Law According to Dr. Kippah
Run For Your Life
Set Me Free (Let Me Be)
In My Street
