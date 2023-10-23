 Madonna Reflects on Recent Hospitalisation - Noise11.com
Madonna Reflects on Recent Hospitalisation

by Music-News.com on October 24, 2023

Madonna addressed her hospitalisation during her concert in Belgium on Saturday night.

Madonna had to postpone the start of her Celebration Tour after she was hospitalised with a serious bacterial infection for several days in June.

Madonna, who finally kicked off the global trek in London earlier this month, addressed her health scare during her performance at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp on Saturday.

“Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it. It’s a fucking miracle that I’m here right now,” she said to the audience, according to footage on social media.

“My mother, god bless her, she must be watching over me – she said, ‘Girl, it’s not your time to go.’ I had this strange thought. I suddenly had sympathy for my mother, not about the dying part, but how lonely she must have felt being in a hospital, knowing that she wasn’t going to live.”

Madonna’s voice was filled with emotion as she added, “I was given another chance so I’m very grateful for that.”

Madonna’s mother died from breast cancer in 1963 when the singer was just five years old.

Madonna also admitted to the crowd that she felt unwell.

“I must tell you I don’t feel very well right now, but I can’t complain, because I’m alive. Thank god for my children and all of you and all of your love and support. I really appreciate it,” the mother of six shared as the audience cheered.

Madonna is next scheduled to perform in Copenhagen, Denmark on Wednesday.

