Madonna To Close The Celebration Tour With Free Concert In Brazil - Noise11.com

Madonna To Close The Celebration Tour With Free Concert In Brazil

by Music-News.com on March 11, 2024

in News

Madonna is set to perform a huge free show in Brazil.

Madonna will close out her ‘Celebration’ world tour with a concert on Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach on 4 May, with around two million fans expected to be in attendance.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Madonna is unstoppable and she wants to mark her historic tour with a truly special ending.

“Fans from all over the world are expected to travel to see her perform in what is expected to be an extravaganza.

“Her ‘Celebration Tour’ has already sealed itself as the pop concert of the decade.

“But this concert will be the cherry on the cake.”

While Madonna herself hasn’t officially announced the show, a post on the Instagram account for the city’s official tourism office, Visit Rio, shared the details.

A post advertising the concert stated: “It’s time to get ready! On May 4, the Queen of Pop arrives in Rio de Janeiro for a free and historic show at Copacabana Beach.

“Madonna ends The Celebration Tour here in the Marvelous City, celebrating 40 years of her career with a show that promises to be her biggest.

“Tag here who is also guaranteed to be at this show with you!”

Madonna has previously performed in the city three times, in 1993, 2008 and 2012, playing in front of 120,000 at her first gig there.

The free show will follow previous similar performances from the Rolling Stones, who played for 1.5 million on the beach in 2006, and Sir Rod Stewart, who broke the record for the largest free rock concert when 4.2 million revellers watched him in action at Copacabana on New Year’s Eve 1994.

music-news.com

