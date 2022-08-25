Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Releases Debut Song ‘Lock&Key’ As Lolahol - Noise11.com

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has recorded her first song ‘Lock&Key’ under the name Lolahol.

Lourdes is the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon. Leon had a part in the 1998 movie ‘The Big Lebowski’. Madonna and Leon were together from 1995 to 1997. Lourdes was born in 1996.

