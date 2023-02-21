Maisie Peters Premieres ‘Body Better’ Video - Noise11.com

Maisie Peters has premiered her new video ‘Body Better’ while in Australia for the Ed Sheeran tour.

Maisie is opening for Ed across Australia as well as performing some of her own shows. Shot in LA and directed by Mia Barnes (Camila Cabello, BTS), the “Body Better” video sees Maisie channelling a spirit who haunts the grounds of a graveyard for the broken-hearted. Mourning the breakup of her relationship, Maisie shares her grief with a small group of friends, before eventually coming to terms with the loss and learning to love herself.

“Body Better” is the first taste of Maisie’s soon to be announced second album. The track is written by Maisie, Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Téllez (girl in red, AURORA).

MAISIE PETERS AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Thursday 16 February – The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay NSW

Friday 17 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD *

Saturday 18 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD *

Sunday 19 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD *

Tuesday 21 February – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Friday 24 February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW *

Saturday 25 February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW *

Tuesday 28 February – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Thursday 2 March – MCG, Melbourne VIC *

Friday 3 March – MCG, Melbourne VIC *

Saturday 4 March – Prince Of Wales, Melbourne VIC

Sunday 5 March – Prince Of Wales, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday 7 March – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA *

Saturday 11 March – Freo. Social, Perth WA

Sunday 12 March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA *

* Supporting Ed Sheeran

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

