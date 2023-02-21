 Maisie Peters Premieres ‘Body Better’ Video - Noise11.com
Maisie Peters

Maisie Peters

Maisie Peters Premieres ‘Body Better’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on February 21, 2023

in News

Maisie Peters has premiered her new video ‘Body Better’ while in Australia for the Ed Sheeran tour.

Maisie is opening for Ed across Australia as well as performing some of her own shows. Shot in LA and directed by Mia Barnes (Camila Cabello, BTS), the “Body Better” video sees Maisie channelling a spirit who haunts the grounds of a graveyard for the broken-hearted. Mourning the breakup of her relationship, Maisie shares her grief with a small group of friends, before eventually coming to terms with the loss and learning to love herself.

“Body Better” is the first taste of Maisie’s soon to be announced second album. The track is written by Maisie, Ines Dunn (Griff, Mimi Webb) and producer Matias Téllez (girl in red, AURORA).

MAISIE PETERS AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES

Thursday 16 February – The Northern Hotel, Byron Bay NSW
Friday 17 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD *
Saturday 18 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD *
Sunday 19 February – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane QLD *
Tuesday 21 February – The Triffid, Brisbane QLD
Friday 24 February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW *
Saturday 25 February – Accor Stadium, Sydney NSW *
Tuesday 28 February – Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW
Thursday 2 March – MCG, Melbourne VIC *
Friday 3 March – MCG, Melbourne VIC *
Saturday 4 March – Prince Of Wales, Melbourne VIC
Sunday 5 March – Prince Of Wales, Melbourne VIC
Tuesday 7 March – Adelaide Oval, Adelaide SA *
Saturday 11 March – Freo. Social, Perth WA
Sunday 12 March – Optus Stadium, Perth WA *

* Supporting Ed Sheeran

