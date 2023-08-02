Mammoth WVH Premiere ‘I’m Alright’ Video - Noise11.com

Wolfgang Van Halen has debuted another video for the upcoming album ‘Mammoth II’ with ‘I’m Alright’ premiering today.

Wolf told Noise11.com, “I think its important to not take yourself too seriously. We had a lot of fun with that video and the next one ‘I’m Alright’ is very much follows as a part 2 to that video”.

Mammoth WVH was recorded at the family studio 5150, built by his later father Eddie Van Halen.

Wolf has a stack of tour dates coming up.

The track listing for Mammoth II is:

1. Right?

2. Like a Pastime

3. Another Celebration at the End of the World

4. Miles Above Me

5. Take a Bow

6. Optimist

7. I’m Alright

8. Erase Me

9. Waiting

10. Better Than You

Mammoth II Tour 2023

Aug 1 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex *

Aug 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *

Aug 4 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium #

Aug 5 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors *

Aug 7 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *

Aug 8 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *

Aug 10 – Quebec City, QC – Agora Port de Québec *

Aug 11 – Montreal, CA – Olympic Stadium #

Aug 12 – Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *

Aug 13 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena *

Aug 16 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair 2023 *

Aug 18 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium #

Aug 19 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater *

Aug 20 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port *

Aug 22 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre ^

Aug 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium #

Aug 26 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^

Aug 27 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC ^

Aug 30 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theater ^

Sep 1 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium #

Sep 3 – Pryor, Ok – Rocklahoma

Sep 5 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre ^

Sep 8 – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico State Fair

Nov 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center #

Nov 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field #

^ Headline Show

* Supporting Alter Bridge

# Supporting Metallica

Nov 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave ^

Nov 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

Nov 7 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone ^

Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre ^

Nov 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at the Intersection ^

Nov 13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall ^

Nov 14 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

Nov 15 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live ^

Nov 17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^

Nov 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre ^

Nov 19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live ^

Nov 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater ^

Nov 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues ^ Nov 24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom ^

Nov 25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

Nov 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s ^

Nov 28 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^

Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

Nov 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory ^

Dec 2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory ^

Dec 3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox ^

Dec 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues ^

Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues ^

Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco ^

Tour Dates 2024

May 24 – München, DE – Olympiastadion München #

Jun 7 – Helsinki, FI – Helsinki Olympic Stadium #

Jun 14 – Copenhagen, DK – Telia Parken #

Jul 5 – Warszawa, PL – PGE Narodowy #

Jul 12 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano #

Aug 2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium #

Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field #

Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium #

Aug 23 – Edmonton, CA- Commonwealth Stadium #

Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field Event Center #

Sep 20 – Mexico – Foro Sol #

Sep 27 – Mexico – Foro Sol #

# Supporting Metallica

