 Mammoth WVH Premiere ‘I’m Alright’ Video - Noise11.com
Wolfgang Van Halen

Mammoth WVH, Wolfgang Van Halen

Mammoth WVH Premiere ‘I’m Alright’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on August 2, 2023

in News

Wolfgang Van Halen has debuted another video for the upcoming album ‘Mammoth II’ with ‘I’m Alright’ premiering today.

Wolf told Noise11.com, “I think its important to not take yourself too seriously. We had a lot of fun with that video and the next one ‘I’m Alright’ is very much follows as a part 2 to that video”.

Mammoth WVH was recorded at the family studio 5150, built by his later father Eddie Van Halen.

Wolf has a stack of tour dates coming up.

The track listing for Mammoth II is:

1. Right?
2. Like a Pastime
3. Another Celebration at the End of the World
4. Miles Above Me
5. Take a Bow
6. Optimist
7. I’m Alright
8. Erase Me
9. Waiting
10. Better Than You

Mammoth II Tour 2023
Aug 1 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Event Complex *
Aug 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage *
Aug 4 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium #
Aug 5 – Grantville, PA – Hollywood Casino Outdoors *
Aug 7 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! *
Aug 8 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion *
Aug 10 – Quebec City, QC – Agora Port de Québec *
Aug 11 – Montreal, CA – Olympic Stadium #
Aug 12 – Mashantucket, CT – The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *
Aug 13 – Johnstown, PA – 1st Summit Arena *
Aug 16 – Springfield, IL – Illinois State Fair 2023 *
Aug 18 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium #
Aug 19 – Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater *
Aug 20 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port *
Aug 22 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre ^
Aug 25 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium #
Aug 26 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades ^
Aug 27 – Santa Ana, CA – Observatory OC ^
Aug 30 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theater ^
Sep 1 – Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium #
Sep 3 – Pryor, Ok – Rocklahoma
Sep 5 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre ^
Sep 8 – Albuquerque, NM – New Mexico State Fair
Nov 3 – St. Louis, MO – The Dome at America’s Center #
Nov 10 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field #

^ Headline Show
* Supporting Alter Bridge
# Supporting Metallica

Nov 4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave ^
Nov 5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^
Nov 7 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone ^
Nov 9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre ^
Nov 11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at the Intersection ^
Nov 13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall ^
Nov 14 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^
Nov 15 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live ^
Nov 17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^
Nov 18 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre ^
Nov 19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live ^
Nov 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater ^
Nov 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues ^ Nov 24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom ^
Nov 25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^
Nov 26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s ^
Nov 28 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^
Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^
Nov 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory ^
Dec 2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory ^
Dec 3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox ^
Dec 4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^
Dec 7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues ^
Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues ^
Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco ^

Tour Dates 2024

May 24 – München, DE – Olympiastadion München #
Jun 7 – Helsinki, FI – Helsinki Olympic Stadium #
Jun 14 – Copenhagen, DK – Telia Parken #
Jul 5 – Warszawa, PL – PGE Narodowy #
Jul 12 – Madrid, ES – Cívitas Metropolitano #
Aug 2 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium #
Aug 9 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field #
Aug 16 – Minneapolis, MN – US Bank Stadium #
Aug 23 – Edmonton, CA- Commonwealth Stadium #
Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – Lumen Field Event Center #
Sep 20 – Mexico – Foro Sol #
Sep 27 – Mexico – Foro Sol #

# Supporting Metallica
Like and Subscribe – Noise11.com, your music news and interviews channel.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Noah Yorke
Noah Yorke, son of Thom Yorke, Shares ‘Cerebral Key’

Like father, like son, Thom Yorke’s son Noah has shared the track ‘Cerebral Key’ and the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree.

12 hours ago
Lizzo photo by Jora Frantzis supplied by Warner Music
Lizzo Sued By Dancers for Religious, Racial and Sexual Harassment

Melissa Vivianne Jefferson (aka Lizzo) is being sued by three of her former dancers over sexual harassment.

13 hours ago
Lol Tolhurst x Budgie x Jacknife Lee _ Press Shot _credit Louis Rodiger_
Lol Tolhurst of The Cure, James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem and Jacknife Lee Release ‘Los Angeles’ Collaboration

Lol Tolhurst, James Murphy and Jacknife Lee have created an album together and have the song ‘Los Angeles’ for you to hear now.

July 25, 2023
Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Is Going On His First US Comedy Tour

Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent in the Apple+ comedy Ted Lasso, is about to go on his first ever American stand-up comedy tour.

July 25, 2023
Harry Styles photo 2012 by Ros O'Gorman
Harry Styles World Tour Concludes

Harry Styles gave a heartfelt speech to his fans as his mammoth Love on Tour trek closed in Italy on Saturday.

July 25, 2023
Wolfgang Van Halen photo by Travis Shine
Wolfgang Van Halen Doesn’t Regret Losing Grammy Award To Dave Grohl

Mammoth WVH’s Wolfgang Van Halen is not at all upset over losing a Grammy Award to Foo Fighters. In fact, he was honoured to be placed in the same category as not only Dave Grohl but also Foo Fighters.

July 20, 2023
Jason Aldean
Jason Aldean Attempts To Depend Violent Video

Jason Aldean has defended his song 'Try That In A Small Town' after the controversial music video was pulled from CMT.

July 20, 2023