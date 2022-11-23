 Mannum Sounds By the River Paul Kelly Event Relocated - Noise11.com
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Paul Kelly Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mannum Sounds By the River Paul Kelly Event Relocated

by Paul Cashmere on November 23, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Regional Touring’s Duane McDonald is putting fans first by making the decision to move January’s Sounds By The River event with Paul Kelly two months before the date.

Mannum’s Mary Ann Reserve has gone under water this week due to the floods and it is expected that the area will stay like that into the new year.

The new venue is the Mannum Golf Club.

In a statement Duane McDonald said, “The town is frantically building a 8m wide levee out of sand bags to try and save houses and businesses. This levee will go straight through the Mary Ann Reserve Site. Media are set up in the town and the Premier has declared the zone a disaster area.”

Duane has previously used the Mannum Golf Club as an outdoor venue in previous years. All ticketholders for the sold-out show have been advised of the new venue which is within walking distance of the reserve.

All tickets issued will be valid for the new site.

Sounds By The River features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

The event is now at Mannum Gold Club on Saturday January 21, 2023.

The Red Hot Summer tour with the same line-up starts 14 January 2023 at Mornington Racecourse.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Presentation Night with Paul Kelly, Francis Leach and Bob Murphy. Photo By Mary Boukouvalas Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Paul Kelly and Archie Roach. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Falls Festival Day 2. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly Paul Kelly

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

David Denham in A Christmas Carol photo by Jeff Busby
David Wenham Rocks Scrooge In A Christmas Carol #REVIEW

There’s something about the buzz of a theatre foyer on opening night that signals a night of entertainment, the hum of the crowd in full flight of anticipation. The chink of glasses, the red carpet heralding a splash of glamour and children in bow ties, flashing cameras and microphones searching for words of wisdom.

17 hours ago
Michael Spiby of The Badloves
The Badloves Sign With Golden Robot Records

The Badloves are the latest signing with Golden Robot Records and new music is on the way for 2023.

2 days ago
The Screaming Jets photo by Kane Hibberd
The Screaming Jets To Tour The Rock Vault In 2023

The Screaming Jets will be back on the road with two months of shows for The Rock Vault tour starting February 24 in Queensland.

2 days ago
The Black Sorrows Have A New Live Album ‘Live From The Shangri-La’

The Black Sorrows have a new live album ‘Live from the Shangri-La’ with a brand new song ‘Don’t Look Down’.

3 days ago
Jon Stevens of Noiseworks photo by Bron Robinson
One Electric Day Delivers Another Classic Rock Day With Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets

One Electric Day Mornington may have been challenged by weather but when you put together a line-up of heritage Australian rock bands, the fan feast was all that mattered.

4 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive
ARIA Album Chart: Top 10 Debuts From Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson

Equalling the longest continual run at No.1 in 2022 is "Midnights" by Taylor Swift, spending a fourth week at the top of the Australian Album Charts.

4 days ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet To Play Shadowland Showcase For Sydney

Dog Trumpet have a show for Sydney on Friday 25 November at The Great Club in Marrickville.

6 days ago