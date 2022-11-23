Mannum Sounds By the River Paul Kelly Event Relocated - Noise11.com

Regional Touring’s Duane McDonald is putting fans first by making the decision to move January’s Sounds By The River event with Paul Kelly two months before the date.

Mannum’s Mary Ann Reserve has gone under water this week due to the floods and it is expected that the area will stay like that into the new year.

The new venue is the Mannum Golf Club.

In a statement Duane McDonald said, “The town is frantically building a 8m wide levee out of sand bags to try and save houses and businesses. This levee will go straight through the Mary Ann Reserve Site. Media are set up in the town and the Premier has declared the zone a disaster area.”

Duane has previously used the Mannum Golf Club as an outdoor venue in previous years. All ticketholders for the sold-out show have been advised of the new venue which is within walking distance of the reserve.

All tickets issued will be valid for the new site.

Sounds By The River features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley.

The event is now at Mannum Gold Club on Saturday January 21, 2023.

The Red Hot Summer tour with the same line-up starts 14 January 2023 at Mornington Racecourse.

