 Marcia Hines Celebrates 50th With Still Shining Album - Noise11.com
Marcia Hines photo by Riccardo Raiti

Marcia Hines Celebrates 50th With Still Shining Album

by Paul Cashmere on June 19, 2023

in News

Marcia Hines will celebrate her 50th anniversary with the new compilation ‘Still Shining: The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection.

In a statement Marcia said, “I have to admit that the release of ‘Still Shining’ is as exciting as the release of my very first album. Honestly, some things never get old … It’s an honour to still be releasing music and playing to live audiences around the country.”

Marcia Hines’ first hit single was a cover of James Taylor’s ‘Fire and Rain’ in 1975. It was the first of eight Top 40 hits she would have between 1975 and 1979.

Marcia was Top 10 again in 1981 with ‘You Love Still Brings Me To My Knees’.

1982 saw the collaboration with Jon English, Jokers and Queens (with Jon English).

In 2014, Marcia collaborated about with ‘Remedy’ with Russell Crowe.

The digital version of ‘Still Shining’ will feature two brand new tracks, ‘Last One Standing’ and ‘Hard To Breathe’ both written and recorded by Michael Fatkin.

‘STILL SHINING: The 50th Anniversary Ultimate Collection’ will be released on 7 July 2023.

Marcia Hines Still Shining

CD
1. Fire and Rain
2. From The Inside
3. Shining
4. Something’s Missing (In My Life)
5. I Just Don’t Know What To Do With Myself
6. What I Did For Love
7. You
8. Your Love Still Brings Me To My Knees
9. Jokers and Queens (with Jon English)
10. Heart Like A Radio
11. Rain (Let The Children Play)
12. Time Of Our Lives
13. Rise
14. Stomp! (With Deni Hines)
15. Disco Inferno
16. Remedy (With Russell Crowe)
17. Amazing
18. Heartache
19. Last One Standing
20. Hard To Breathe

Marcia Hines – You

STILL SHINING – THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT TOUR 2023:

1 & 2 July – Glen Street Theatre, North Sydney NSW
8 & 9 July – Orange Civic Theatre, Orange NSW
22 July – Blue Mountains Theatre, Springwood NSW
29 July – Sutherland Entertainment Centre NSW
5 August – Manning Entertainment Centre, Taree NSW
11 & 12 August – Twin Towns Services Club, Coolangatta QLD
18 & 19 August – Jetty Memorial Theatre, Coffs Harbour NSW
25 & 26 August – Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, NSW
1 & 2 September – Dubbo Regional Theatre NSW
9 September – Glass House, Port Macquarie NSW
16 September – Merrigong Theatre, Wollongong NSW
23 September – Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Bathurst NSW
29 September – The Laycock Street Community Theatre, Gosford NSW
6 October – Riverside Theatre, Parramatta NSW
20 October – Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith NSW
27 & 28 October – Cessnock Performing Arts Centre, Cessnock NSW
4 November – Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre, Nowra NSW
6 November – Frankston Performing Arts Centre, Melbourne VIC
10 November – Swan Hill Town Hall, Swan Hill VIC
11 November – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury NSW

