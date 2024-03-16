Mark Knopfler's Supergroup Version of 'Going Home' Heading for UK No 1 - Noise11.com

Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes – a super-group containing everyone from Nile Rodgers and Sting to Joan Jett and Ringo Starr – and their cover of Going Home (Theme From Local Hero) is right now challenging Beyoncé for the UK’s Number 1 single.

The charity single – from which all proceeds go to Teenage Cancer Trust UK and Teen Cancer America – leads at the midweek mark by less than 1,000 chart units, so it will need all the support it can get to keep growing throughout the week.

BTS member V, aka Kim Tae-hyung, is approaching his first solo UK Top 10 single, with FRI(END)S expected to debut at Number 7.

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man could reach a brand-new peak with Lovers in a Past Life (11).

Fast-rising US singer-songwriter Dasha is quickly catching fire in the UK. Austin is now predicted to smash into the Top 20 on Friday, up six week-on-week (19).

