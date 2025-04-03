Mark Ronson Gives Medical Date After Concert Scare - Noise11.com

Mark Ronson has issued a health update after being rushed to hospital due to an injury.

Ronson injured himself in the middle of a performance – but completed his set before seeking medical aid.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mark shared a snap of himself in a hospital bed with dishevelled hair and wearing a hospital gown.

Giving a thumbs up, but seeming to wince, the chart-topping musician wrote, “That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice.”

He continued, “Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway.”

Ronson was inundated with messages of support – with fans from around the world wishing him a speedy recovery.

It has been six years since Ronson last released an album – with Late Night Feelings unleashed back in June 2019.

In the years since, he has released a string of singles unconnected with any record and was also the executive producer of Barbie the Album, the soundtrack of the 2023 smash film Barbie – with songs on the album including Pink by Lizzo and Dance the Night by Dua Lipa.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

