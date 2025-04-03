 Mark Ronson Gives Medical Date After Concert Scare - Noise11.com
Mark Ronson photo by Ros O'Gorman

Mark Ronson Gives Medical Date After Concert Scare

by Music-News.com on April 3, 2025

in News

Mark Ronson has issued a health update after being rushed to hospital due to an injury.

Ronson injured himself in the middle of a performance – but completed his set before seeking medical aid.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mark shared a snap of himself in a hospital bed with dishevelled hair and wearing a hospital gown.

Giving a thumbs up, but seeming to wince, the chart-topping musician wrote, “That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice.”

He continued, “Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway.”

Ronson was inundated with messages of support – with fans from around the world wishing him a speedy recovery.

It has been six years since Ronson last released an album – with Late Night Feelings unleashed back in June 2019.

In the years since, he has released a string of singles unconnected with any record and was also the executive producer of Barbie the Album, the soundtrack of the 2023 smash film Barbie – with songs on the album including Pink by Lizzo and Dance the Night by Dua Lipa.

music-news.com

