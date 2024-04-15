 Marley Brothers To Tour in The Family Name - Noise11.com
Marley Brothers To Tour in The Family Name

by Music-News.com on April 16, 2024

in News

The Marley Brothers have announced a tour to honour their father’s legacy.

The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour will kick off on 5 September 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and span 22 shows across the US before ending on 5 October in Miami, Florida.

The tour, announced in a release from Live Nation, will include individual hits from Bob Marley’s children, as well as their father’s classics.

This will be the brothers’ first performance together in two decades.

The Marley Brothers – Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian – all have solo music careers.

Between them they have won several Grammys, including Julian Marley’s Best Reggae Album win at the 2024 ceremony.

The tour will precede what would have been Bob Marley’s 80th birthday in 2025.

The release also noted that Bob Marley: One Love, a biographical drama chronicling Marley’s life, will start expanded screenings on Saturday 20 April.

Earlier this year, Ziggy Marley wrote in a letter published by People magazine that he misses everything about his father, who was only 36 when he died of cancer in May 1981.

“I miss everything, but mainly your presence,” he wrote. “I listen to you. Your songs are always playing – when I go to my mother house, music is on. Bob is on. Music is always around.”

music-news.com

