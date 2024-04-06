Marty Stuart Covers Tom Petty for ‘Petty Country’ Tribute - Noise11.com

Marty Stuart is one of 20 artists paying tribute to Tom Petty on the upcoming ‘Petty Country’ tribute album.

Marty Stuart has covered Tom’s ‘I Need To Know’. Tom’s ‘I Need to Know’ dates back to the second Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album ‘You’re Gonna Get It’ released in 1978. The song has been a regular part of the Stevie Nicks solo setlist, Poison covered it for their ‘Poison’d’ album in 2007 and there was a Swedish version of it in 1981 by Gyllene Tider, Per Gessle’s band before he formed Roxette.

Tom performed the song for the first time in Chicago in 23 February, 1977 and for the last time in Sacramento on 20 October, 2006.

‘Petty Country’ will also feature Tom’s songs by Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Heartbreaker Mike Campbell will join Margo Price for ‘Ways To Be Wicked’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Mike Campbell:

PETTY COUNTRY—TRACK LIST

1. “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton

2. “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett

3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs

4. “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton

5. “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore

6. “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley

7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A

8. “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson

9. “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne

10. “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11. “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

12. “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band

13. “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

14. “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle

15. “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell

16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland

17. “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

18. “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench

20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait

The album will be released on 21 June 2024.

