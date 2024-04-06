 Marty Stuart Covers Tom Petty for ‘Petty Country’ Tribute - Noise11.com

Tom Petty Tribute Petty Country

Marty Stuart Covers Tom Petty for ‘Petty Country’ Tribute

by Paul Cashmere on April 6, 2024

in News

Marty Stuart is one of 20 artists paying tribute to Tom Petty on the upcoming ‘Petty Country’ tribute album.

Marty Stuart has covered Tom’s ‘I Need To Know’. Tom’s ‘I Need to Know’ dates back to the second Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album ‘You’re Gonna Get It’ released in 1978. The song has been a regular part of the Stevie Nicks solo setlist, Poison covered it for their ‘Poison’d’ album in 2007 and there was a Swedish version of it in 1981 by Gyllene Tider, Per Gessle’s band before he formed Roxette.

Tom performed the song for the first time in Chicago in 23 February, 1977 and for the last time in Sacramento on 20 October, 2006.

‘Petty Country’ will also feature Tom’s songs by Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Heartbreaker Mike Campbell will join Margo Price for ‘Ways To Be Wicked’.

Watch the Noise11 interview with Mike Campbell:

PETTY COUNTRY—TRACK LIST
1. “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton
2. “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett
3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs
4. “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton
5. “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore
6. “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley
7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A
8. “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson
9. “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne
10. “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson
11. “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson
12. “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band
13. “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce
14. “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle
15. “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell
16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland
17. “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland
18. “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench
20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait

The album will be released on 21 June 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Cadd at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne 5 April 2024 photo by Jason Rosewarne
Brian Cadd Launches 26th Album ‘Dream Train’ With Intimate Melbourne Show

At age 77 Brian Cadd has released his 26th album ‘Dream Train’ and chose the intimate surroundings of Melbourne’s Memo Music Hall to launch the album.

6 mins ago
Sonic Universe
Living Colour Have No Plans To Record ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

On their most recent tour (and in Australia) Living Colour occasionally performed the Prince song made famous by Sinead O’Connor ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’. Living Colour and Sonic Universe singer Corey Glover says Living Colour have no plans to record the song.

21 hours ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Paul McCartney Loves Beyoncé’s Version of ‘Blackbird’

Paul McCartney has shared that he is "so happy with" Beyoncé's cover of Blackbird.

23 hours ago
Charli XCX photo from Frontier Touring
Charli XCX To receive ASCAP Global Impact Award

Charli XCX is to receive the ASCAP Global Impact Award.

1 day ago
Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish photo by Daniel Sanda
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton Reveal Their Australian Opening Acts

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton have chosen four Australian acts to open for them on their upcoming Australian tour.

2 days ago
Beyonce Cowboy Carter
Michelle Obama Praises Beyoncé

Michelle Obama has praised Beyoncé for "helping redefine a music genre" with her new country album Cowboy Carter.

2 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Sends Jack White Flowers To Say Thanks For Cowboy Carter

Beyoncé was inspired by Jack White while making her country album, 'Cowboy Carter', and sent him some flowers to let him know.

2 days ago