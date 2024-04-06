Marty Stuart Covers Tom Petty for ‘Petty Country’ Tribute - Noise11.com

Marty Stuart is one of 20 artists paying tribute to Tom Petty on the upcoming ‘Petty Country’ tribute album.
Marty Stuart has covered Tom’s ‘I Need To Know’. Tom’s ‘I Need to Know’ dates back to the second Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album ‘You’re Gonna Get It’ released in 1978. The song has been a regular part of the Stevie Nicks solo setlist, Poison covered it for their ‘Poison’d’ album in 2007 and there was a Swedish version of it in 1981 by Gyllene Tider, Per Gessle’s band before he formed Roxette.
Tom performed the song for the first time in Chicago in 23 February, 1977 and for the last time in Sacramento on 20 October, 2006.
‘Petty Country’ will also feature Tom’s songs by Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Heartbreaker Mike Campbell will join Margo Price for ‘Ways To Be Wicked’.
Watch the Noise11 interview with Mike Campbell:
PETTY COUNTRY—TRACK LIST
1. “I Should Have Known It” by Chris Stapleton
2. “Wildflowers” by Thomas Rhett
3. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” by Luke Combs
4. “Southern Accents” by Dolly Parton
5. “Here Comes My Girl” by Justin Moore
6. “American Girl” by Dierks Bentley
7. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” by Lady A
8. “I Forgive It All” by Jamey Johnson
9. “I Won’t Back Down” by Brothers Osborne
10. “Refugee” by Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson
11. “Angel Dream No. 2” by Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson
12. “Learning To Fly” by Eli Young Band
13. “Breakdown” by Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce
14. “Yer So Bad” by Steve Earle
15. “Ways To Be Wicked” by Margo Price feat. Mike Campbell
16. “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Midland
17. “Free Fallin’” by The Cadillac Three feat. Breland
18. “I Need To Know” by Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives
19. “Don’t Come Around Here No More” by Rhiannon Giddens feat. Silkroad Ensemble and Benmont Tench
20. “You Wreck Me (Live)” by George Strait
The album will be released on 21 June 2024.
