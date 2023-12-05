 Massive Attack To Play First UK Show In Five Years - Noise11.com
Massive Attack - Blue Lines

Massive Attack - Blue Lines

Massive Attack To Play First UK Show In Five Years

by Music-News.com on December 5, 2023

in News

Massive Attack have announced their first live UK show in five years.

Massive Attack have confirmed plans for a summer climate action event in their hometown of Bristol in the summer as they mark 25 years of their own climate activism.

Act 1.5 will be an all day “large-scale climate action accelerator event” at Clifton Downs on August 25, 2024.

It will see the duo – Robert Del Naja and Grant Marshall – playing their first UK concert in five years, while the gig will be the lowest carbon show of its size ever.

In a statement, Del Naja said: “We’re chuffed to play our home city again and to be able do it in the right way.

“In terms of climate change action there are no excuses left; offsetting, endless seminars and diluted declarations have all been found out – so live music must drastically reduce all primary emissions and take account of fan travel.

“Working with pioneering partners on this project means we can seriously move the dial for major live music events and help create precedents that are immediately available.”

Special guests are set to be announced as more acts join the lineup.

The show is also part of Massive Attack’s partnership with scientists and analysts at the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research.

As part of the band’s decarbonisation efforts, the show will feature a localised pre-sale for Bristol, Bath, Gloucestershire, Swindon and Taunton postcodes to try and limit private car travel, while renewable energy will be used alongside with a rail travel incentive.

The Tyndall Centre’s Professor Carly McLaghlan added: “This is precisely the type of transformative approach that we need to see more of in the live music sector and indeed every sector; one that has the collaboration and vision to reduce emissions across all areas of impact and working beyond the areas you directly control to unlock the systemic change we urgently need to deliver on our Paris Agreement commitments.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman Johnny Marr Concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins and Introduce Josh Freese To Melbourne #REVIEW

Dave Grohl said he had lost count of the number of times Foo Fighters have toured Australia “10, 20, 100”. The answer is actually 13. Foo Fighters first toured Australia on the Summersault Festival in 1995. They were back in 1998, 1999, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2011, 2015, 2018 and for that one-off show in Geelong in 2022. The early tours were mainly club shows. The biggest they got in those first 10 years (outside festivals) was a Festival Hall show in Melbourne. The first arena show was in 2005 and for the past 10 years it has been stadiums.

14 hours ago
Tex Perkins of The Cruel Sea. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
The Cruel Sea Dust Off The Legacy for 2023 Reunion Tour

When Australian bands of the 90s are mentioned The Cruel Sea tend to be down the list or overlooked. Silverchair, You Am I, The Superjesus, Powerfinger, Baby Animals, Spiderbait, Something For Kate and The Living End dominate writings about the era.

3 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead Expected To Reactivate in 2024

Radiohead are gettng ready to return after having a "little break", according to the band's drummer Philip Selway.

6 days ago
Nick Cave The Death of Bunny Munro
Nick Cave Novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ To Be Made Into TV Series

Nick Cave’s 2009 novel ‘The Death of Bunny Munro’ will be made into a limited television series.

November 29, 2023
TLC in Melbourne
TLC, Busta Rhymes, En Vogue Line-up Australia and New Zealand Dates For 2024

TLC will be back in Australia (as well as a New Zealand date) in 2024 and this time with Busta Rhymes and En Vogue.

November 29, 2023
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson
Robbie Williams Throws Party for 23000 Friends At A Day On The Green

At nearly 50, Robbie Williams has been famous for more than half his life. Rich and famous, when you factor in the shitload of money he fucked off with from EMI in 2002. And anonymous in America where he has never had a hit and can walk the streets a complete unknown.

November 26, 2023
Melissa Etheridge, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Melissa Etheridge To Bring I’m Not Broken Tour To Australia In 2024

Melissa Etheridge will return to Australia in 2024 for the I’m Not Broken tour.

November 23, 2023